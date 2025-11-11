Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) honoured students and mentors of the 2025 Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Programme during a ceremony held at its headquarters. The recognition event highlighted the contribution of young Emirati researchers who spent eight weeks engaged in advanced projects that support the UAE’s ambitions in space science and technology.

The 2025 edition of the REU Programme brought together sophomores, juniors, and seniors from leading UAE and international universities as they were guided by mentors from MBRSC and partner institutions, including Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, the National Space Science and Technology Center, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

During the event, MBRSC also acknowledged the pivotal role of mentors whose supervision ensured the quality and impact of the programme. Their support enabled students to navigate scientific inquiry at a professional level and contribute to research in areas such as space science, human health in space, and engineering.

Saud Karmustaji, Director, Strategic Communication and Public Relations Department, MBRSC, said: “The REU Programme continues to demonstrate the strength of Emirati talent and their passion for space science. It enables young Emiratis to engage directly with subject matter experts, while building the research, technical, and professional skills needed to excel in the field. Through collaboration with mentors and exposure to advanced scientific work, participants not only gain valuable knowledge and strengthen their networks but also find inspiration to pursue higher studies and careers that contribute to the UAE’s leadership in space science.”

During the programme, students gained first-hand exposure to the UAE’s space initiatives by working with MBRSC’s resources and assets. The experience strengthened both their professional and soft skills, enhancing their research capabilities, programming, analytical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving. It also provided opportunities to collaborate with researchers and experts in the field, fostering valuable networks and introducing participants to the wider scientific community. In addition, the programme played a pivotal role in inspiring the students, stimulating their interest in space science, and shaping their aspirations for advanced studies and careers in the sector.

