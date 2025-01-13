Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) marked a year of significant progress and remarkable achievements in 2024, solidifying its position as a leading entity in the field of knowledge dissemination and innovation.

During the previous year, MBRF successfully launched a number of innovative initiatives and projects and organized various enriching events. These efforts have substantially contributed to the dissemination of knowledge locally, regionally, and internationally, aligning with its mission to develop sustainable knowledge societies that thrive on scientific and technological advancements. By pioneering these initiatives and efforts, MBRF continues its journey in knowledge leadership, embodying the vision of the wise leadership to enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Reflecting on the previous year, we are proud of the remarkable feats and milestones achieved and the robust alliances we forged with global knowledge entities. These accomplishments demonstrate our steadfast dedication to enhancing knowledge, innovation, and learning. We aim to support communities, inspire young people, and foster a culture of innovation, in line with our goals to establish the concepts of innovation and knowledge-based entrepreneurship. By doing so, we strive to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a leading global scientific and intellectual hub with a strong knowledge-based economy.” H.E. reaffirmed MBRF’s commitment to continuing its journey as a leading entity in fostering knowledge pathways and advancing sustainable development.

Projects and Achievements

The ninth edition of the Knowledge Summit, one of the most prominent knowledge events, was held on November 18 and 19, 2024, marking one of the major milestones for MBRF last year. The summit convened over 100 esteemed global figures and prominent academics in fields such as AI, technology, economics, education, environment, and other vital sectors. Insightful discussions on critical topics shaping the future were held during the summit. Over 40 panel discussions and other valuable, inspiring knowledge events were also organized, which addressed future skills and modern technologies, particularly AI. With over 3,000 visitors and an online reach exceeding 22,000 through its websites and social media platforms, the Knowledge Summit proved to be a resounding success.

A significant highlight of the summit was the hosting of the 3rd UNESCO World OER Congress on the sidelines of the Knowledge Summit. The congress, organized by UNESCO, was held for the first time in the Arab region.

Furthermore, MBRF honored the esteemed recipients of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award for 2024, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the advancement of knowledge, education, and scientific research. A dedicated dialogue session at the summit served as a platform for these winners to share their inspiring journeys and insights with the audience.

Building upon the resounding success of the ‘Future Skills for All’ initiative, the Knowledge Summit 2024 hosted the inaugural meeting of the ‘‘Global Alliance for Skills Development’. This event brought together prominent figures and stakeholders to unite efforts in empowering young people with advanced skills and cultivating strong leadership qualities. This initiative has now entered a new phase with the launch of the ‘Future Skills Academy,’ a joint venture by MBRF, UNDP, and the global educational platform ‘Coursera,’ aiming to provide free access to quality education and training opportunities for 10 million learners by 2030.

In 2024, MBRF also embarked on a significant project – ‘Documenting the Legacy of Sheikh Rashid’ – to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The project seeks to preserve and share the late ruler’s rich legacy and the profound impact of his vision and leadership. It will serve as a valuable resource and archive for future generations, highlighting the authentic qualities, values, and principles that have shaped the remarkable journey of Dubai and the UAE.

Enhancing Presence

MBRF successfully hosted the second edition of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’ (YKF) in Egypt last year, with the primary objective of inspiring and motivating knowledge workers to drive innovation and contribute to societal progress.

The ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ (DKH), MBRF’s flagship Arabic knowledge platform, continues to expand its vast repository of digital and intellectual knowledge content. With a collection exceeding 800,000 titles divided into 8,500,000 digital items, the DKH remains at the forefront of accessible knowledge in the Arab world. Additionally, the DKH constantly updates its accessibility mechanisms through its three digital portals and more than 18 specialized digital libraries, employing smart mechanisms to analyze users’ knowledge preferences. These tools are considered crucial for guiding the authorship and publishing processes in the Arab world.

Under the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), MBRF conducted several intellectual workshops and events. This includes the ‘Writing Children’s Stories Workshop,’ ‘Book Criticism Workshop,’ ‘Scientific Translation Workshop,’ ‘Workshop on Creating Illustrations for Children’s Stories,’ and ‘Novel Writing Workshop in Jordan’.

DIPW organized a number of events as part of MBRF’s participation in both local and international book fairs, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Cairo International Book Fair, London Book Fair, Frankfurt Book Fair, and various other events where DIPW members actively participated. One of the DIPW’s primary outcomes is the production of a series of valuable children’s and scientific books, totaling more than 15 publications. Through the MBRF platform, these novels have been extensively reviewed and discussed both virtually and in-person. Furthermore, the MBRF participated in ‘GITEX Global 2024,’ the Kuwait Fair, and the ‘Riyadh International Book Fair’.

MBRF additionally arranged over 40 knowledge events and panel sessions as part of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative. These sessions witnessed the participation of renowned figures in the knowledge and publishing fields, discussing a wide range of topics and highlighting the numerous prominent books that have garnered widespread readership.

The 12th edition of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative marked the conclusion of MBRF’s initiatives in 2024. The objective of this initiative is to foster the use of the Arabic language in day-to-day interactions. Most recently, the initiative received the ‘King Salman Global Academy Award for Arabic Language’ in its third edition, recognizing its remarkable achievements in supporting and enriching the Arabic language. The campaign garnered widespread engagement from the public, featuring a variety of events and activities celebrating the Arabic language across major shopping centers in the UAE. Additionally, the hashtag #bilarabi saw significant traction on social media. The campaign also extended its reach internationally, with events organized in Bahrain, Egypt, the UK, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com