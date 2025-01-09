Cairo: MBG Developments, one of the leading companies in the real estate development sector, has announced the signing of an agreement with ElSewedy Engineering Industries (SEI) to implement infrastructure networks for PUKKA project in the New Administrative Capital.

This agreement underscores MBG Developments' commitment to collaborating with major Egyptian and international companies that adhere to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety. It reflects the company’s aim to serve its clients by integrating advanced technologies into its projects, providing superior services, and delivering distinguished real estate products to maintain customer trust across its various developments.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Amr El-Adl, Vice Chairman and CEO of MBG Developments, and Eng. Essam El Sewedy , Deputy CEO of El Sewedy SEI.

"We are delighted to partner with El Sewedy SEI. This collaboration ensures a secure and sustainable environment for PUKKA project, offering residents state-of-the-art services that enhance their quality of life." Remarked Dr. Amr El-Adl, Vice Chairman and CEO of MBG Developments.

El-Adl emphasized that MBG Developments is dedicated to consistently working with leading and distinguished companies that uphold high standards, helping the company deliver exceptional services to its clients. He added that PUKKA project will be equipped with advanced, integrated infrastructure networks, providing residents with unparalleled convenience and quality.

Under the agreement, El Sewedy SEI will carry out the infrastructure contracting works for the PUKKA project, covering wastewater, water supply, rainwater drainage, irrigation, fire systems, and electricity networks.

The extensive expertise of El Sewedy SEI is expected to positively impact the infrastructure of the PUKKA project. Renowned as a leader in infrastructure projects, El Sewedy SEI boasts over 60 years of experience in the field. The company also has successfully completed numerous projects both locally and regionally.

Located in the Investment District of the New Administrative Capital, PUKKA spans 41 acres with total investments of EGP 7 billion. The project offers a variety of residential units designed to meet diverse client needs. Strategically situated near key landmarks namely the Green River, the Government District, the Financial and Business District, the Cathedral, and smart transportation projects, PUKKA enjoys a prime location.

PUKKA’s residential units vary in size and design, comprising 1,628 units distributed among buildings with up to 7 floors. The project includes a mix of apartments and duplexes, a dedicated social club for residents, and a commercial mall spanning 16,000 square meters over three floors, including a rooftop area. The mall allocates 1,000 square meters for medical facilities like clinics and diagnostic centers, 1,000 square meters for administrative purposes serving companies, and 4,000 square meters for diverse retail units.