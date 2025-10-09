Abu Dhabi– Al Maryah Community Bank has signed a strategic partnership with Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi to offer AE Coin payments through AEC Wallet, the UAE’s first Central Bank–regulated stablecoin, to accelerate blockchain adoption and empower businesses and individuals with secure, regulated digital financial solutions.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in digital innovation and financial technology. By leveraging AE Coin’s stability, pegged to the UAE dirham and backed by the Central Bank, alongside Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi’s expertise in blockchain education, advisory, and ecosystem development, the partnership will provide a strong foundation for safe, transparent, and practical blockchain use cases.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Enabling seamless transactions for businesses and individuals through AEC Wallet.

for businesses and individuals through AEC Wallet. Supporting blockchain education and capacity building in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

in Abu Dhabi and beyond. Promoting regulatory-compliant innovation , aligned with the UAE’s digital economy strategy.

, aligned with the UAE’s digital economy strategy. Driving adoption of stablecoin solutions in payments, remittances, and digital commerce.

“This partnership with Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi demonstrates our commitment to extending the reach of AE Coin and AEC Wallet as trusted, regulated experiences for digital finance. Together, we are enabling businesses and individuals to experience blockchain innovation with the confidence of stability, security, and compliance,” said Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank.

“We are proud to join forces with Al Maryah Community Bank and AE Coin in advancing blockchain adoption across Abu Dhabi. This collaboration not only accelerates the integration of stablecoin solutions but also strengthens our mission to build knowledge, trust, and practical applications of blockchain in the UAE and beyond,” said Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer, The Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center.

“AE Coin was created to reshape everyday finance by combining the benefits of blockchain with the trust of central bank regulation and a 1:1 peg to the UAE dirham. Together with Al Maryah Community Bank and Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, we are building more than just a payment token, we are laying the foundation for a future where businesses and individuals can pay, settle, and transfer value instantly, securely, and with full regulatory confidence. Our focus is forward-looking positioning the UAE as a global leader in the digital economy.” said Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s national digital economy strategy and positions Abu Dhabi as a catalyst for blockchain-powered innovation in the region.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.

About AE Coin

AE Coin is a next-generation stable digital currency regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, offering secure, transparent, and efficient financial services. With a focus on local payments, decentralized finance, and innovative rewards systems, AE Coin is redefining the way users interact with digital money. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, AE Coin leads the region in digital finance innovation.

For further information, please contact us on +97125096006 or info@aecoin.com, Website: (http://www.aecoin.com)