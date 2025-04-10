RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The ports supervised by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) recorded a 13.61% increase in container handling during March 2025, reaching 699,928 TEUs compared to 616,079 TEUs in the same period last year. Exported containers saw a significant rise of 31.82%, totaling 280,341 TEUs compared to 212,672 TEUs in the same period last year, while imported containers grew by 7.78%, reaching 281,216 TEUs compared to 260,912 TEUs. However, transshipment containers recorded a 2.89% decline, totaling 138,371 TEUs compared to 142,495 TEUs in the same period last year.

Total cargo throughput tonnage, including general cargo, solid bulk, and liquid bulk, rose by 8.69%, reaching 21,181,246 tons compared to 19,488,335 tons in the same period last year. This includes 971,850 tons of general cargo, 4,515,924 tons of solid bulk, and 15,693,472 tons of liquid bulk. Meanwhile, the ports received 870,566 cattle heads, marking a 9.42% decrease from 961,131 cattle heads recorded in the same period last year.

Maritime traffic witnessed a 6.75% increase, with 1,044 vessels compared to 978 vessels in the same period last year. Passenger numbers also rose by 35.45%, reaching 84,665 passengers compared to 62,507 passengers in the same period last year. Additionally, the number of vehicles increased by 33.50%, totaling 90,271 vehicles compared to 67,620 vehicles in the same period last year.

It is worth noting that Mawani achieved an 18.25% increase in exported containers in February 2025, totaling 215,491 TEUs compared to 182,229 TEUs in the same period last year. Passenger traffic also increased by 37.85%, reaching 93,400 passengers compared to 67,754 passengers in the same period last year.

For more information please contact:

Houssam Kablawi