Dubai, UAE: Consumers and businesses in Dubai will soon be able to make seamless and safe contactless payments for select government and private sector services, thanks to a strategic partnership between Mastercard and noqodi, a leading fintech company owned by emaratech Group, part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Noqodi’s digital omni-channel payments, including Tap on Phone, will be powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). Enabled by MPGS technology, customers can simply tap their card or device to make payments through a merchant’s phone.

One of the foremost online technologies, payment solutions and consulting companies in the Arab world, noqodi provides fully automated payment services to merchants, promoting a cashless society. Offering its industry-leading global payment gateway technology for businesses of all sizes, partners and acquirers, Mastercard will become a trusted partner to noqodi, helping to strengthen its payment capabilities.

In 2020, the Government of Dubai formed a Cashless Dubai Working Group to create an action plan to shift all payment transactions in the Emirate to secure and easy-to-use cashless platforms across sectors. Zahi Kallab, General Manager, noqodi, said: “In line with the current cashless economy initiative in the UAE, noqodi is strengthening its partnerships with key global organizations that will boost its position as a leading fintech and payment entity. We are happy to enhance our collaboration with Mastercard and benefit from all the services provided by its payment gateway platform, including Tap on Phone, allowing us to have a seamless and unified customer experience across all our channels.”

Parent company emaratech, which handles over 50,000 transactions a day, automates several administrative processes, including the issuance of visas, residences, national IDs and medical fitness, as well as other services across the UAE. H.E Thani Alzaffin, emaratech Group CEO, said: “It is great to collaborate with Mastercard, who are aligned with us in our mission to create innovative high-tech products and world-class services that impact lives. Through MPGS and Tap-on-Phone we can provide quick, convenient, seamless ways for payments to be made in a safe and secure manner, helping businesses and governments operate more effectively.”

J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard, said: “We are delighted to sign this strategic partnership with noqodi and deliver our innovative digital payment solutions at a UAE government level as we continue to diversify our offerings across non-traditional segments. In an omni-channel environment where consumers increasingly want more choice to pay the way they want to, Tap on Phone is an innovative, affordable, convenient, and welcome addition to the payment ecosystem. We are working with our fintech, telco, financial institution and government partners to build a robust, connected and inclusive digital ecosystem that benefits everyone.”

Globally, Mastercard has pledged to connect one billion people and 50 million micro, medium and small businesses to the digital economy by 2025, with a direct focus on 25 million women entrepreneurs.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About noqodi

noqodi is a fintech company fully owned by emaratech, a leading online technology solutions and consulting company in the Arab World, part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

noqodi is a powerful payment solution, providing you free and safe digital wallet. E-cash, credit cards, net-banking, Biller network, receive money and send money; you can pay any way you like using your online wallet. Maximum range of top up options to fund noqodi ewallet.

noqodi is integrated with multiple banks as well as governmental and non-governmental merchants – offering a multitude of payment options and channels. We provide complete automation of collections, reconciliation, settlement, refunds and other financial transactional services.

Merchants, businesses and consumers can all utilize our extensive information management interfaces and features putting your payments at your fingertips.

With the highest industry-standard, PCI DSS-Certification, we’re a platform you can trust with the things that matter most.

About emaratech

emaratech, part of the profile for the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is the leading online technology solutions and consulting company in the Arab world.

emaratech provides high-end market strategies, business process outsourcing, and business IT solutions for both private & public sectors.

The delivery of key organisational and business intelligence services enables governments and institutional organisations to operate efficiently and effectively, minimizing bureaucracy, streamlining costs, and increasing revenue through effective business solutions.