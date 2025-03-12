Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a new collaboration, Mastercard’s Small Business Credit Analytics (“SBCA”) will now be integrated into CredibleX’s embedded financing journey. This innovative partnership, the first utilization of this product in the region, provides CredibleX with enhanced data-driven insights based on anonymized and aggregated transaction data. It will empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by enhancing and simplifying their access to financing.

Small Business Credit Analytics, developed by Mastercard, provides lenders with robust, data-driven insights, with the consent of the business, to help assess the financial performance and retail sales of small businesses. SBCA metrics can provide valuable performance data that help to provide an enhanced ability to evaluate key questions around a small business’s performance. This collaboration with CredibleX marks a significant milestone, helping to enable CredibleX to make more informed lending decisions, reduce underwriting time, and enhance risk management.

The impact of this partnership extends beyond improved credit access — it drives financial inclusion for SMEs across the UAE. Many small businesses face barriers to traditional financing due to limited credit history or lack of formal documentation. With the insights provided by SBCA metrics, CredibleX can rely on a more comprehensive evaluation of a business’s financial health, helping SMEs to secure better loan terms and access higher credit amounts. This partnership empowers SMEs to unlock growth opportunities, contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification goals and bolstering its position as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This partnership with CredibleX underscores Mastercard’s commitment to supporting the SME ecosystem in the UAE,” said Selin Bahadirli, EVP, Services, EEMEA, Mastercard. “SBCA is a game-changer, offering unparalleled insights into small business performance. Together, we aim to empower SMEs with better credit access, improved loan terms, and enhanced opportunities for growth.”

“This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of enabling financial inclusion and innovation,” said Hassan Reda, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CredibleX. “By combining CredibleX’s expertise in lending with Mastercard’s advanced analytics, we are setting a new benchmark for data driven SME financing in the region.”

