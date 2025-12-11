Precision credit scoring to deliver contextualized credit products within everyday digital journeys

Dubai, UAE: Mastercard is joining forces with Kee Platforms to provide embedded financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), micro retailers and solo entrepreneurs via Mastercard Merchant Cloud. With the opportunity to scale in the Middle East region, the collaboration will aim to create faster, fairer and more inclusive credit access for financially underserved businesses.

Whilst Mastercard will not provide any credit facility, the embedded lending solution will open new opportunities for acquiring institutions to better support small businesses. By leveraging precision credit scoring at scale, the initiative will expand credit access and enable delivery of dynamic, contextualized credit products – ranging from microloans to revolving credit and installment plans – tailored in real time to cash flow insights.

“At Kee Platforms, we are honored to partner with Mastercard to scale our technology and capabilities with the merchant community. Together, we will enable millions of businesses and consumers to access credit seamlessly within their everyday digital journeys,” said Deepak H. Saluja, founder & CEO, Kee Platforms.

With worldwide connectivity to over 240 acquirers and support for more than 35 payment types, Mastercard Merchant Cloud, is a next-generation payments platform that unifies gateway capabilities with market-leading services from Mastercard and its partners, helping businesses simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering exceptional experiences for end users.

This partnership builds on the momentum from Mastercard’s flagship forum, EDGE, highlighting the future of payments. Recognized at the event for its AI-driven approach to embedded credit, Kee Platforms is reimagining real-time, compliant working capital solutions for SMEs across emerging markets.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Mastercard’s commitment to driving financial inclusion. We are excited to embark on this journey with Kee Platforms and look forward to achieving new milestones in empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in an increasingly digital economy,” said Gaurang Shah, executive vice president of Global Acceptance and Merchant Solutions at Mastercard.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Kee Platforms delivers AI-powered credit infrastructure that enables seamless access to working capital within the payment environments SMEs already use. We partner with lenders, gateways, acquirers, and marketplaces to transform transaction data into secure, real-time, and compliant credit opportunities. Combining advanced technology with ecosystem partnerships, we deliver an integrated suite of embedded financing solutions - spanning origination, underwriting, risk intelligence, and servicing - that help underserved businesses grow, thrive, and unlock their full potential.

