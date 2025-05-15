DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, is set to announce a strategic partnership with Clari5, a global leader in real-time financial crime management, to launch Clari5 Genie, a next-generation, Gen AI-powered fraud detection and investigation platform. This marks a significant step in alignment with how banks today are looking to combat fraud in today’s complex digital landscape.

As part of its broader innovation strategy, Mashreq aims to collaborate with Clari5 as its technology partner to create Clari5 Genie. Mashreq will be the first user of Clari5 Genie, and will deploy the solution entirely on-premise, ensuring the highest standards of data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. With this launch, Mashreq and Clari5 aim to set a new global benchmark for proactive, intelligence-led fraud prevention.

The platform, Clari5 Genie, is designed to help banks proactively manage fraud by using Gen-AI to uncover hidden patterns, simulate fraud investigations, and accelerate resolution, all within a secure, on-premise deployment. Smart prompt engineering, similarity-based analysis, and auto-generated case narratives will equip investigators with deeper insights and faster decisions, without compromising on data privacy or regulatory compliance.

Clari5 Genie aims to deliver 70% faster fraud investigations and proactive detection of emerging threats. Key features of the platform include:

Natural Language Console for Investigators

Smart Prompt Engineering for Live Fraud Simulation

Auto Case Narrative Generator & Recommendation Engine

Similarity-Based Pattern Detection

Role-Based Access, Encryption & Compliance Monitoring

Secure On-Prem Deployment – No External Cloud Dependency

Commenting on this development, Gurcharan Chhabra, EVP, Head of Fraud Prevention & Intelligence, Mashreq, said, “At Mashreq, our ethos has always been to Rise Every Day for our customers by leading with innovation, especially in areas that protect them and our systems. With Clari5 Genie, we will bring forth a paradigm shift in fraud prevention. With Clari5, we plan to go beyond traditional fraud systems and build a live, GenAI-powered intelligence layer that sees what others miss, simulates threats before they hit, and tells the story of a case in real-time. Our aim is to operationalize GenAI for financial crime and set a global benchmark for next-generation fraud intelligence.”

Clari5, now part of the Perfios Group, has been at the forefront of real-time financial crime management, empowering banks to prevent fraud, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance across billions of transactions. Through its Enterprise Fraud and Risk Management (EFRM) platform, Clari5 brings precision, speed, and scale to financial institutions globally. This deep domain expertise forms the foundation of Clari5 Genie, developed in close partnership with Mashreq.

Talking about the platform, Balaji Suryanarayana, Co-founder & COO, Clari5, said, “Clari5 Genie isn’t merely an upgrade, it’s a generational leap in how fraud is understood and tackled. We are reimagining fraud prevention by placing a secure, GenAI engine directly into the hands of investigators, enabling them to ask questions, run live threat simulations, generate actionable narratives, and do all of this in real time, on-premise, with zero compromise on compliance. Mashreq’s visionary team has been pivotal in shaping the platform from day one. This is a rare case where product and customer innovation are indistinguishable, and together, we aim to create the world’s first truly intelligent, explainable, and production-grade GenAI fraud platform.”

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

About Clari5:

Clari5 is a category-leading innovator in banking financial crime management, empowering mission-driven banks to combat the global $4 trillion fraud challenge. Trusted by marquee banks worldwide, Clari5 processes over 10 billion transactions monthly, manages more than 1 billion accounts, and serves customers across 15 countries. With 340 million+ accounts at a single site, Clari5 has powered some of the largest fraud management deployments globally.