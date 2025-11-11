Battery Storage Service Agreement signed with JSC Uzenergosotish and witnessed by UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy

Once operational in Q3 2028, the project will be capable of storing energy equivalent to powering approximately 1.3 million households for two hours.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has signed a Battery Storage Service Agreement with JSC Uzenergosotish, Uzbekistan’s state-owned joint-stock company, to develop the nation’s largest standalone battery energy storage (BESS) project.

The Zarafshan BESS forms the first phase of a national battery storage program following Masdar’s December 2023 agreement with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade to develop up to 575 megawatts (MW) / 1.15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of BESS capacity across the country.

Phase 1, which will be capable of storing up to 300MW / 600MWh of electricity, equivalent to powering approximately 1.3 million households for two hours, will connect to the Murunau Substation, while a second 300MW / 600MWh phase will extend the Zarafshan facility.

Once operational in Q3 2028, the Zarafshan BESS will strengthen Uzbekistan’s grid reliability and flexibility, supporting its target of generating 54 percent of power from renewables by 2030 and advancing long-term net-zero goals.

The agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Jahongir Obidjonov, Chairman of the Board, JSC Uzenergosotish, and witnessed by His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy, and His Excellency Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan.

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy, said: “The UAE is proud to see its global clean energy leader, Masdar, supporting our partners around the world in accelerating their energy transformations. The Zarafshan Battery Energy Storage System will play a vital role in strengthening Uzbekistan’s grid resilience and expanding renewable energy integration, an ambition that aligns with the UAE’s own vision for a sustainable and diversified energy future. This collaboration is a testament to the strong ties between our nations and our shared commitment to advancing practical, scalable solutions for global energy security and decarbonization.”

His Excellency Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan, said: “In recent years, the friendly relations between the heads of state of Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates have reached a new level. During President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit in January, Uzbek-Emirati relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership. Within this framework, large-scale projects aimed at the widespread development of “green” energy are being implemented in Uzbekistan in cooperation with UAE companies. In particular, in partnership with Masdar, five solar power plants with a total capacity of 1,247MW, one wind power plant with a capacity of 500MW, and a 63MW energy storage system have been commissioned in recent years. In addition, a 300MW solar photovoltaic power plant is currently under construction. Thanks to this fruitful cooperation, the next major project, an energy storage system with a capacity of 300MW/600MWh, will also be implemented at an accelerated pace and will make a significant contribution to the integration of large-scale renewable energy sources into the grid and to the further development of Uzbekistan’s energy sector.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “The Zarafshan Battery Energy Storage System is a significant milestone for Uzbekistan’s energy transformation, and another demonstration of Masdar's leadership in global battery storage projects. This project builds on more than two decades of experience developing and operating large-scale renewable and storage assets, and we look forward to driving its successful delivery and contributing to Uzbekistan’s sustainable economic growth.”

Jahongir Obidjonov, Chairman of the Board, JSC Uzenergosotish, said: “We are very pleased to launch another major project in cooperation with Masdar. This initiative will make a significant contribution to achieving Uzbekistan’s ambitious goals for the transition to green energy, and we express our sincere gratitude for this partnership.”

The Zarafshan BESS adds to Masdar’s growing current footprint in Uzbekistan, which includes around 2GW of clean energy capacity, with investments totaling over $2 billion USD. Masdar has committed to developing over 2GW of additional clean energy capacity, as well as the extension plan of Zarafshan BESS with additional 300MW / 600MWh, supporting Uzbekistan’s goal to reach 20GW of renewables by 2030 and Masdar’s global ambition of 100GW by 2030.

Masdar is also advancing large-scale energy storage innovation worldwide. In October, it broke ground on the world’s first gigascale 24/7 solar and battery storage project in Abu Dhabi, featuring a 5.2GW solar plant integrated with a 19GWh BESS to deliver 1GW baseload renewable power. Upon completion, this will be the largest and most technological advanced system of its kind globally.

