Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today launched the 2025 cohort of its Masaar graduate programme – a flagship initiative designed to prepare talented United Arab Emirates (UAE) Nationals for careers in financial regulation and to advance Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to build world-class national capabilities in financial services. This year’s cohort welcomes six UAE National graduates who were carefully selected for their strong academic background, professional potential, and commitment to public service, and who will now embark on a two-year journey to become the next generation of financial regulators.

The launch of Masaar also supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the Emirate’s economy over the next decade and position Dubai among the world’s top four global financial hubs and a preferred capital market destination by 2033. By investing in UAE National talent and strengthening local expertise in financial regulation, the DFSA is contributing directly to this vision of ensuring sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

For more than 19 years, the DFSA’s graduate programme has been instrumental in nurturing UAE National talent and building capacity within the DIFC, the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region. Renamed Masaar – “path” in Arabic – the programme marks a new era of investment in the nation’s youth, reflecting both the DFSA’s vision and the UAE’s drive to empower UAE Nationals to play a defining role in the country’s economic future.

Masaar is a two-year development programme that offers a comprehensive blend of structured learning, support towards professional qualifications, cross-functional exposure, and real-world experience – all designed to support a meaningful career at the DFSA.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said: “The launch of Masaar reflects our deep commitment to nurturing UAE National talent and equipping the next generation with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape. This programme is a cornerstone of the DIFC, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates’ vision to empower its youth to shape the future of regulation, governance, and economic resilience.”

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, added: “For more than 19 years, our graduate programme has been a foundation of our talent strategy. With Masaar, we are taking this legacy to the next level, giving carefully selected young UAE Nationals an unparalleled opportunity to learn on the job, rotate across critical functions, and build a strong foundation for careers in financial regulation. Their contributions will be vital to maintaining Dubai and the DIFC’s position as a leading global financial centre.”

Alumni of the DFSA’s previous programmes have demonstrated long-term commitment to public service, with many advancing their careers across multiple divisions of the organisation. Many of the graduates have risen to senior roles while contributing to the strength and integrity of the DIFC and the wider financial services ecosystem.

The Masaar graduate programme is part of the DFSA’s contribution to Dubai and the UAE’s strategic goals of fostering innovation, developing talent, and strengthening the competitiveness of its financial services sector on the global stage.

To learn more about Masaar, the DFSA’s graduate programme, please visit the DFSA website.