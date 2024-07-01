Dubai – Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today unveiled Quotient, a unified global offering combining the firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) expertise and tools.

Built upon two decades of experience’ in data, analytics, AI and innovation, Oliver Wyman Quotient provides a single-entry point to clients for all their AI needs. It leverages the company’s strong AI capabilities and brings together a global team of 300+ data scientists, engineers, and designers, and thousands of industry experts. Clients get access to a team that actively explores the latest AI developments in real-time, helping to bridge the gap between AI adoption and productivity gains. By minimizing risk implementation and facilitating a successful AI journey, Oliver Wyman Quotient delivers impactful outcomes for clients worldwide.

“A recent Oliver Wyman Forum report suggests AI could add up to $20 trillion to global GDP by 2030. Quotient recognizes the transformative opportunity and tackles it head-on. We harness the power of AI in a responsible and risk-minded manner and enable companies to optimize operations, unlock efficiencies, source new value streams, and serve customers in innovative and impactful ways,” said Michael Zeltkevic, Managing Partner and Global Head of Capabilities at Oliver Wyman. “Our experts offer clients in-depth industry expertise in AI and deliver global, personalized solutions to address their unique market demands, for a clear return on investment and measurable AI benefits.”

Jad Haddad, Partner and Global Head of Oliver Wyman Quotient added: “Embedding AI in any organization is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Those that don’t leverage AI will fall behind. Today, businesses are unlocking incremental productivity, but market dynamics are shifting quickly, driving new models of customer engagement and business innovation. Quotient is the next chapter in our AI leadership, a comprehensive offering designed to be a compass for organizations in the AI revolution.”

An example of Oliver Wyman’s custom AI-powered tools is Factiva Sentiment Signals, a partnership with Dow Jones, that uses news-derived data to predict corporate risk events months in advance and was recognized by the UK Government as a best practice of responsible AI. Additional projects include the use of AI to accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen bank compliance and risk management capabilities, and Sentrisk, a cutting-edge AI-powered platform with integrated advisory services redesigning the way businesses manage global supply chain risk. Together with Marsh McLennan, Oliver Wyman also developed LenAI, a powerful generative AI tool that enhances the productivity of its employees by integrating generative AI into common work tasks.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on LinkedIn and X.