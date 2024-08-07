Amman: As part of Toyota's global ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign, Markazia Toyota is proudly sponsoring Jordanian champion Juliana Al-Sadiq as she competes in the Taekwondo events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, starting on Friday 9 August, 2024. Additionally, Markazia Toyota has supported Jordanian champion Ziad Ishaish, who showcased his exceptional talent by reaching the boxing quarter-finals.

“We’re proud to support exceptional Jordanian athletes as they shine on the world stage, especially at the Paris 2024 Olympics, reflecting our commitment to community and sports. We wish our champion Juliana Al-Sadiq every success as she begins her competition this weekend, and commend Ziad Ishaish on his fantastic performance before exiting the competition," commented Markazia Group CEO, Nadim Haddad.

He added, "These sponsorships are part of Toyota's global 'Start Your Impossible’ campaign, which drives us to create a more inclusive and sustainable society, giving every individual the chance to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams."

In addition to Al-Sadiq and Ishaish, Markazia Toyota has sponsored a number of prominent Jordanian athletes through this campaign, including mountaineer Ahmad Bani Hani, runner Nabil Magableh, equestrian Raad Nasser and many others.

Stay updated on the latest news, events and partnerships of Markazia Toyota by following its official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

-Ends-

About Markazia

Markazia is the sole distributor of Toyota; Lexus; Hino trucks; Yamaha motorcycles and scooters; Budget Car Rental; and Autel electric vehicle chargers in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after-sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia has proven its unwavering commitment to uphold the Toyota key principles of value for money, safety, quality, innovation and environmental responsibility through its impeccable services and corporate values. Toyota’s diverse product line guarantees that the needs of each and every client, no matter how different, are met through a vehicle that seamlessly complements their lifestyle and acts as an extension of their personality.

For questions or inquiries, contact Markazia Toyota via the WhatsApp YOTA BOT

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Markazia.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com