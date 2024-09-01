Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre ‘Markaz’ has announced the launch of its Private Credit Portfolio, designed to offer diversified income solutions to its professional and qualified clients. Markaz's new portfolio, built on a 50-year legacy as a key partner in wealth creation and expertise in the private credit sector, now offers expected annual returns of 8% to 12%, with an intended monthly distribution.

This new portfolio features flexible exit options, providing the investors with both adaptability and liquidity in their investment portfolio. Its launch affirms Markaz’s leadership in creating unique investment solutions over five decades and demonstrates its expertise in the financial and private credit sectors, in line with its vision to serve as an ideal partner in wealth creation.

Sheikh Humoud S. Al Sabah, Vice President of Investment Advisory at Markaz, emphasized the portfolio’s strengths, stating: "The new Private Credit Portfolio has been launched following rigorous due diligence in its international partners selection process. This meticulous approach ensures diversified investments across key economic sectors such as Technology, Healthcare and Consumer Goods, amidst other sectors, providing a potential cushion against market volatility. By focusing on quality and diversification with select partners and sectors, as well as investing globally in large and medium-sized companies with a sustainable cash flows and revenues, we aim to build a resilient, potentially high-performance oriented portfolio that aims to withstand market uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities, especially in the United States.”

Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, highlighted the portfolio’s alignment with investor needs, stating: "Since its inception, Markaz has consistently engaged with investors and devised unique investment solutions that meet their objectives. Given the opportunities available in the private credit sector, as well as interest from both professional and qualified investors, the Private Credit Portfolio addresses their aspirations and provides them with flexible liquidity options. Our new portfolio is designed to offer enhanced risk-adjusted returns within well-structured and potentially flexible investment terms, giving our professional investors access to a diversity of opportunities in the private credit market."

The portfolio utilises Markaz’s extensive experience and deep market insights to select the international partners in the top quartile of past risk adjusted returns. A meticulous evaluation and screening process aims for optimal risk management and consistent returns, with the structure aiming for diversification across various industries and company sizes to enhance its stability and potential for better returns.

Continuing its tradition of innovation and leadership within the investment community, Markaz is actively expanding its portfolio offerings to better meet the evolving needs of its clients. For investors and market watchers alike, the introduction of this portfolio represents a strategic response to the demand for more sophisticated, reliable, and accessible investment options in the private credit space. As Markaz continues to set benchmarks in the financial sector, its focus remains firmly on delivering exceptional value and innovation, aiming to remain a trusted advisor and preferred investment partner in the region and beyond.

Disclaimer:

This press release has been prepared for promotional purposes and has been approved by “Markaz”, and no necessary data about the investment in question has been omitted. Private credit portfolio investments may be subject to the risks, investment returns and performance are difficult to predict and are not guaranteed. Therefore, prospective investors are required to review the offering documents and should conduct their own analysis and research, as well as consult with their financial, legal, and other advisors specialized in making investment decisions regarding any strategy covered in this content, and understand that such an investment carries a high degree of risk of loss of the investment, and the amount of potential returns cannot be predicted or guaranteed.

The private credit portfolio is only intended and suitable for Qualified Professional Client/Professional Client by Nature as defined by the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority, and willing to accept the risks, known and unknown, associated with private credit portfolio investing.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.38 billion (USD 4.50 billion) as of 30 June 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

