The certification increases the company’s credibility as a trusted partner for shipbuilders, vessel operators and system integrators globally

Middle East and Africa’s marine vessel market is projected to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2030

Maritronics, a leading provider of marine navigation, communication, automation and calibration solutions, and a subsidiary of Centena Group, obtained the prestigious Lloyd’s Register (LR) Type Approval for its in house product ‘Fiber Optic Gyro’ (FOG) UDHAK SX1, under its in house brand ‘EDGE’. This significant accreditation for the EDGE brand affirms the product’s compliance with stringent industry regulations and highlights its robust product design and manufacturing quality, reaffirming the Maritronics’ adherence to the highest global standards of safety and reliability.

The FOG – EDGE UDHAK SX1 is the second product under EDGE to receive certification, with the first being IRS Type Approval for the ‘EDGE ECDIS’, marking a key milestone in the company’s efforts. Even as the Middle East and Africa’s marine vessel market is projected to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2030, the new certification further strengthens Maritronics and EDGE’s credibility as a trusted partner for shipbuilders, vessel operators and system integrators globally. Additionally, the certification provides assurance to stakeholders seeking high-quality equipment that complies with Lloyd’s Register’s rigorous standards.

Philip Cherian, CEO of Maritronics said: “We are honoured to receive this certification, which highlights the advanced technology and practical benefits of our product, EDGE FOG-UDHAK SX1. The product has been successfully deployed across various sectors, including commercial shipping, LNG tankers, offshore operations, defence and research vessels. This further solidifies our partnerships with industry leaders, and we look forward to expanding our collaborations globally, while aiming to enhance navigation, safety and operational efficiency at sea.”

EDGE FOG-UDHAK SX1 is distinguished by its combination of advanced technology and practical advantages that feature a solid-state design, eliminating moving parts for enhanced reliability and minimal maintenance. This makes it a cost-effective solution for application in the commercial and defense sector. Furthermore, its compact and lightweight construction ensures seamless integration into various vessel types, while its plug-and-play functionality simplifies installation, reducing deployment time and costs. Equipped with advanced signal processing and a significantly faster settling time, FOG-UDHAK SX1 delivers exceptional stability and precision, even in dynamic marine environments. The product’s low power consumption promotes energy efficiency, supporting sustainable maritime operations.

Philip Cherian adds: “We will continually enhance our product offerings by leveraging cutting-edge technology, adhering to the highest quality standards, and collaborating with industry leaders. Our mission is to enable smarter, safer, and more sustainable marine operations worldwide.”

Lloyd’s Register, one of the world’s most respected classification societies, offers Type Approval to marine and offshore products that meet stringent international quality and performance criteria. With this certification, Maritronics’ brand ‘EDGE’ reinforces its reputation as an industry leader, enabling shipowners and operators to integrate FOG into their navigation systems.

In line with the UAE’s vision and Centena Group’s mission to enhance quality of life, Maritronics showcases its commitment to broadening its product portfolio through continuous technological advancements and strategic industry partnerships.

About Maritronics

Maritronics is a leading provider of Marine Navigation Communication, Automation and Calibration Solutions, specialising in equipping vessels with state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and safety systems. These advanced systems ensure the safety of seafarers and vessels while contributing to a healthy marine ecosystem. The company is present in 75+ major ports around the world. EDGE, a new sub-brand of Maritronics, manufactures advanced navigation, communication, and automation solutions for the marine sector.

About Centena Group

Centena Group, a UAE-based multinational conglomerate, is a leading player in the field of science, engineering, education, and technology solutions, focusing on offering state-of-the-art services in Marine Electronics, Security and Identification, Education, Industrial Process solutions, Life Analytical, Material Testing segments, and turnkey Laboratory solutions. For over 40 years, the company has leveraged innovative technologies to address prevalent challenges through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and brands including – Maritronics, EDGE, ScreenCheck, BRAVO, WOWRFID, Atlab, Emphor DLAS, Emphor IPS, IEP, Petro Emphor, Auto ID systems, and LABSPACE. The Group’s global presence is reinforced by its vast network of principals, suppliers, customers, and offices around the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Singapore, and the UK. Centena® Group is certified for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018) and Information Security Management Systems (ISO 27001:2022). The group has been a recipient of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Program and Dubai SME award, amidst numerous other prestigious global accolades.

