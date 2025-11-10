Al Juaidi: We are committed to building strategic partnerships and expanding our presence to support the sector’s growth

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Mannesmann Energy, a UAE-based company operating across the oil and gas, mining, and renewable energy sectors, explored opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with several international companies and delegations during its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), held in Abu Dhabi from 3 to 6 November.

Among the key engagements was a meeting with a delegation of Canadian companies, in the presence of Sally Koornneef, Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada to the UAE. The discussion centred on exploring opportunities for collaboration in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, alongside the exchange of technical expertise to pave the way for impactful joint ventures serving both sides.

As an integrated UAE engineering company, Mannesmann Energy showcased its experience in managing end-to-end projects across the energy value chain, while highlighting opportunities for Canadian companies to contribute through future technical and investment partnerships in conventional and renewable energy ventures.

Engineer Anas Al Juaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Mannesmann Energy, said: “Our participation in ADIPEC 2025 reflects our commitment to building strategic relationships with international partners that contribute to advancing the energy sector and strengthening our presence in regional and global markets. The meetings we held provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and for exploring new areas of collaboration that support the transition towards a more sustainable energy ecosystem.”

Al Juaidi added: “During our meeting with the Canadian delegation, we focused on discussing practical mechanisms for cooperation in current and future projects, and on exchanging technical and engineering expertise to create mutual value for both sides. It was also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming weeks to continue discussions and build on the outcomes, paving the way for long-term partnerships based on experience and complementarity.”

Mannesmann Energy affirmed that its participation in ADIPEC 2025 served as an effective platform to strengthen its international presence and open new channels of communication with global partners, supporting its objectives of developing integrated and sustainable energy projects and consolidating its position as a trusted partner within the UAE’s and the global energy ecosystem.

Mannesmann Energy currently operates across three main business areas: infrastructure, oil and gas, and renewable energy. The company has successfully delivered six integrated projects for ADNOC and is currently competing for major Category A projects valued at over USD 500 million. Its portfolio also includes contracting, equipment trading, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as innovative sustainability and renewable energy solutions.

Notably, Mannesmann Energy is the first private-sector company in the UAE to implement a green hydrogen project, having developed innovative technology that increases oil production by 30% and reduces emissions by up to 70%, in line with the UAE’s drive towards achieving climate neutrality and enhancing resource efficiency.