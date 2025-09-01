Dubai, UAE – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Behaviour Enrichment (BE), a leading provider of specialized therapy and educational services for children with diverse developmental needs, to introduce comprehensive industry integrated learning experiences for psychology students.

This partnership will see MAHE Dubai's Manipal Institute of Liberal Arts (MILA) provide more than 150 students annually across undergraduate and postgraduate psychology programs with direct access to real-world clinical environments and specialized training programs. BE will offer internships, practicum placements, and hands-on experience at its Al Barsha and Al Nahda facilities, while its expert staff will serve as guest lecturers and trainers, sharing practical insights and industry knowledge to prepare students for careers in one of the region's most critical and growing sectors.

The UAE's focus on inclusive education and mental health support has created significant demand for qualified professionals in education and developmental therapy for children of determination. This partnership directly addresses that need, creating a pipeline of skilled talent with both academic rigor and practical clinical experience.

"Our partnership with Behaviour Enrichment is an exciting step forward in giving our students learning experiences that go far beyond the classroom,” said Prof. Elsa Ashish Thomas, Chairperson of the Manipal Institute of Liberal Arts at MAHE Dubai. “Through this collaboration, students will gain the specialized skills needed to make a real difference in the lives of children of determination, while also developing key professional abilities, empathy, and a sense of social responsibility. By bringing together strong academic foundations and hands-on clinical practice, we are helping our graduates become confident, capable professionals ready to thrive in psychology and special education.”

Mrs. Meera Ramani, Managing Director, Behaviour Enrichment, commented, "At Behaviour Enrichment, creating meaningful bridges between academic research and practical application in special needs education and therapy is at the heart of what we do. MAHE Dubai’s academic excellence, combined with our hands-on clinical expertise, creates an ideal foundation for collaboration built on shared values. Given the critical importance of our field, we're thrilled to welcome MAHE Dubai students into our clinical facilities, providing them with authentic, practical experience that builds both professional competence and the deep empathy essential for success in clinical sciences."

Students will work directly with children with diverse developmental needs at BE's Al Barsha and Al Nahda facilities while participating in integrated clinical services where psychology and applied behaviour analysis (ABA) practitioners collaborate. They will also engage in joint research projects exploring early intervention effectiveness, ABA applications, and evidence-based psychological practices, with joint certifications planned for specialized training initiatives.

The partnership is particularly valuable for students interested in education for children of determination, with clinical psychology and educational psychology specializations benefiting the most. It also strengthens the psychology track of MAHE Dubai's newly launched BA (Honours) Liberal Arts program by offering real-world experience.

The MoU also facilitates joint research involving faculty, postgraduate students, and undergraduates. Research outcomes may include joint publications, conference presentations, and shared learning protocols that advance evidence-based practices in the field. Faculty will also engage in professional development through joint research, workshops, and collaboration with BE professionals on training programs, gaining practical insights to enhance their teaching and supervision skills.

The first activities are expected to begin in September 2025, with the initiative aligning closely with the UAE's vision for inclusive education and mental health support, while also supporting mutual learning between clinical professionals and MAHE Dubai faculty.

Through this partnership, MAHE Dubai continues to strengthen its reputation as a regional leader in psychology education, preparing graduates to make meaningful contributions to the UAE's mental health and developmental support landscape.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution dedicated to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) and awarded a 5-star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), MAHE Dubai offers a world-class learning environment designed to prepare students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India’s largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 2,600 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities — fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.

Learn more: www.manipaldubai.com

