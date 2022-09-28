Dubai – Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai unveils Kind by M.O., a new beachside eco-conscious concept store that offers a carefully curated collection of fully sustainable resort wear, swimwear and accessories.

Kind by M.O. embodies Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s guiding principle of ‘Acting with Responsibility’ and its journey to make life ‘Naturally Better’ for the planet, communities and guests. The concept takes inspiration from Dubai’s initiative to build a green economy that positions the city as a global leader in sustainability and social responsibility.

Commenting on the initiative, Werner Anzinger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, said: “Kind by M.O. is our way to encourage kindness towards the earth, our community and even to one another. This new concept reaffirms that sustainability is front and centre in everything we do at Mandarin Oriental, offering our guests an opportunity to shop responsibly in a pristine seafront setting.”

Upholding its core values of empowerment, diversity and inclusion, Kind by M.O. invited Emirati artist of determination Asma Baker to design the boutique’s logo. A talented creator on the Autism spectrum, Asma used elements of her signature Little Heart People art collection for the visual identity.

Kind by M.O.’s passion for sustainability runs all the way through the store from recyclable clothing tags that can be replanted to grow flowers to custom-made mannequins made from 100% recycled materials. The appeal of this new destination is further enhanced by its commitment to ethical principles and transparency in everything it does. The store aims to become a zero-waste business in every aspect of its operation, and source the most sustainable products available in each category.

Thoughtfully designed products by 10 fully sustainable, cruelty-free brands will be retailed alongside Mandarin Oriental-branded items, many of which have their own giveback initiative to a charity or organisation with aligning values.

Kind by M.O. is open daily from 9 am to 7 pm and easily accessible through the hotel’s main lobby on the ground floor.

ABOUT THE BRANDS

Folpetto

Folpetto swimwear is a collection designed for babies’ and girls up to the age of 14. The pieces are made from ECONYL®, a 100% regenerated polyamide fibre from post-consumer materials such as abandoned fish nets, and other plastic waste collected from the sea, that are chlorine, suncream and oil resistant.

Love Brand & Co

Love Brand & Co is a men and boys’ luxury sustainable swim and casual resort wear brand. Described as beachwear with a greater purpose, Love Brand designs 100% recycled swim shorts and organic linen shirts. The brand donates 1% of its revenue to Trunks for Trunks, and have dedicated the brand to help save elephants from extinction.

Pala Eyewear

Pala Eyewear was founded with the mission to produce high quality, long-lasting eyewear to fund change in eyecare in Africa. Pala is an ethical sunglasses brand, who put people and the planet first. From every pair of sunglasses sold they deliver lasting change, empowerment and opportunity through funding eye-care projects across Africa.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has collaborated with Pala to design their own branded sunglasses that will be available to purchase in the store. All sunglasses are made from biodegradable plant-based materials, and the cases are handwoven by ladies in Ghana from discarded water pouches.

Pala seeks to use sustainable design, to restore vision and use business as a force for positive change for climate justice – helping everyone to see the world better.

Silou

Silou is a ladies activewear brand bridging the gap between functionality and fashion founded by former Victoria Secret Angel, Tatiana Kovylina. The three principal fabrics used are ECONYL®, a recycled nylon, TENCEL™ and Organic Cotton. Silou is a member of 1% for the Planet. 1% for the Planet is a global organisation that connects pounds and people to accelerate smart environmental giving.

SunKiss

SunKiss is a homegrown clean conscious, sustainable sun care brand developed to protect both skin and the planet. The team have spent years developing a product that is reef safe and a cruelty free mineral SPF. Each sunscreen is packaged in recycled, refillable, and reusable aluminium bottles to ensure they are as sustainable as possible.

SunKiss collaborated with Mandarin Oriental to create a signature scent, Mandarin, that is available to buy in the store or complimentary for hotel guests at the pool and beach, and for the local community along the beach running track.

Talia Collins

Talia Collins is a sustainable luxury swimwear brand that helps to protect the oceans and the whole planet. The designs are consciously created using ECONYL®, a yarn consisting of 100% regenerated nylon fiber crafted from abandoned fishing nets and other discarded ocean plastics. Talia Collins donates 1% of each sale to The Healthy Seas Initiative, an international non-governmental organisation, to support their work in clearing the oceans of abandoned nets and other discarded plastics.

Terzi

Terzi creates organic Turkish beach towels. The towels and carry pouches are woven from 100% cotton, the bright colours in the designs are created using Oeko-Tex certified dyes which means that they have been deemed harmless in human ecological terms. The brand ships its products in Forest Steward Council (FSC) certified acid-free tissue paper. The printing on the tissue paper is made using soy-based ink.

Tropic of C

Tropic of C is a ladies’ swimwear brand by former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. The brand’s swim styles are produced using ECONYL® yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon fibre made from nylon waste otherwise polluting the earth, like fishing nets and fabric scraps. They have multiple partnerships and programs that support women around the globe, from commissioning products from artisan groups in the developing world as well as working with organizations like mothers2mothers.

True Tribe

True Tribe is a men’s activewear brand. They exclusively use ECONYL® regenerated nylon made from discarded fishing nets and other plastic waste to produce its swim and outerwear collections. True Tribe collaborates with HEALTHY SEAS on educational projects in France while donating 1% of its yearly turnover to the organisation. True Tribe also supports NGO – ‘Survival’ through monthly donations to help defend the rights of indigenous people around the world.

