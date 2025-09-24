ServiceDesk Plus now supports multi-turn, contextual conversations and workflow generation, embedding AI where it delivers the most tangible value

Company also debuts in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in ITSM

Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced a major GenAI release in the cloud version of its unified service management platform, ServiceDesk Plus, to transform service experiences and foster greater productivity levels for end users, technicians, and process owners.

ManageEngine's AI strategy for ServiceDesk Plus revolves around providing customers with the flexibility to choose the AI providers of their choice for various AI capabilities. Customers can leverage Zia LLM without any additional pay-per-usage costs or choose between public AI providers like ChatGPT and Azure OpenAI. The company believes that this approach helps customers leverage the best model suitable for various AI functionalities while also optimizing the costs involved.

“As AI initiatives across enterprises accelerate, it is important to ensure that they seamlessly integrate into the enterprise IT ecosystem and learn from and adapt to workflows to harness the true potential of these initiatives,” said Umasankar Narayanasamy, vice president at ManageEngine. “With the Ask Zia virtual agent and the other embedded AI-enabled capabilities available now in ServiceDesk Plus, IT and enterprise service management teams can leverage them no additional cost across their high-value employee and customer success use cases. At ManageEngine, we will continue to invest in and build our proprietary, end-to-end AI technology stack to help customers achieve a rapid time-to-value on their AI initiatives while ensuring the highest standards of data security and privacy."

AI-powered ITSM for ServiceDesk Plus: Upgraded Virtual Agent, GenAI-powered Workflow and Script Generation, and More

ManageEngine's customers benefit from the breadth and depth of AI-driven ITSM capabilities across editions, without any additional licensing complexity. The latest update to the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus includes a host of AI features, including:

Ask Zia: Now sporting an LLM-style interface with multi-modal support, the GenAI-powered Ask Zia virtual agent empowers end users, technicians, and process owners to accomplish their goals conversationally. It delivers answers instantly, searches across the service desk, extracts and summarizes KB articles, and performs ticketing action functioning as the primary touchpoint for every persona.

Ask Zia Workflow Assist: Acting as a personal workflow expert, it helps process owners move from theoretical blueprints to full-fledged workflows in seconds. Workflow Assist understands descriptive requirements and images and generates visual workflows with suggestions for automation, condition checks, and fixing disconnected nodes.

Other GenAI enhancements: Leverage the ability to generate resolutions from ticket conversations, notes, and past tickets; create checklists; generate custom JavaScript snippets for template customizations; and recommend solutions when users create or edit tickets.

Company Debuts in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Applications in ITSM

The company also announced that it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in ITSM as a Niche Player. The report evaluated 10 vendors and their AI-enabled products in the ITSM market based on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. ManageEngine believes this latest recognition comes from its global presence and the ability to deliver AI-driven ITSM that’s easy to deploy at no additional cost.

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management, Chris Matchett, Rich Doheny, Chris Laske, Ankita Hundal, 9 September 2025

About ServiceDesk Plus

ServiceDesk Plus is the AI-driven unified service management solution from ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. It combines ITSM essentials, asset management, and a CMDB with enterprise service management capabilities to provide a comprehensive platform for designing, managing and delivering IT and business services. Powered by proprietary AI technologies including a native LLM, ServiceDesk Plus unlocks unparalleled efficiencies and experiences for employees, technicians, and process owners.

Available both on premises and as a SaaS solution, ServiceDesk Plus is an ideal choice for organizations looking for a value-oriented enterprise and IT service management platform that is secure, and scalable. It is also certified as ITIL-compatible by PeopleCert for 14 service management practices and is PinkVERIFY-certifed for 10 ITSM processes.

