Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship lifestyle destination in Dubai, Tilal Al Ghaf, has been recognised for its on-going sustainability efforts and its role in improving residents’ health and well-being after receiving a WELL certification.

Tilal Al Ghaf achieved a silver rating level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for its Sales and Experience Centre - the region's first Zero Positive Building. The WELL award is the premier building standard that focuses on enhancing people’s health and well-being through the buildings where they live.

The accolade was based on seven categories of building performance. Tilal Al Ghaf’s Sales & Experience Centre was recognised for its features including daylight and views, air and water quality, green cleaning and pest control management, fitness, thermal and acoustic comfort, ventilation and filtration systems as well as adopting a no smoking policy.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "At Majid Al Futtaim, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We believe that creating thriving communities goes hand in hand with safeguarding our environment and enhancing the quality of life for everyone who lives, works, and visits our developments."

“Achieving the WELL Certification for Tilal Al Ghaf's Sales & Experience Centre is a milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to promoting harmony between people and nature, and fostering resilient communities that will thrive for generations to come. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of sustainable design and placemaking excellence, striving not only to meet but to exceed global standards in every project we undertake." He added.

Set to redefine luxury resort-like living, Tilal Al Ghaf adheres to a development approach rooted in human-centric design and robust sustainability standards. It combines nature with modernity to create a community that implements the best environmental practices and enhances the welfare of its residents. With a recreational lagoon, white sandy beaches, expansive open parks, and trails for cycling and walking, Tilal Al Ghaf is a community built with wellness for all at its core.

Located at the heart of Tilal Al Ghaf, on the banks of the Lagoon Al Ghaf, the Sales & Experience Centre features a floor to ceiling glass façade, allowing for exceptional views across the crystal waters of the premium resort-style community's stunning recreational lagoon. With its floating curved roof and ample use of organic materials, the building is not only aesthetically pleasing but harnesses biophilic design principles to connect seamlessly with the surrounding landscape.

The Sales and Experience Centre embodies the unique lifestyle proposition offered by the wider Tilal Al Ghaf community, built around the ethos of providing an exceptional quality of life, high standards of comfort, and great experiences every day for employees, visitors, and residents alike.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school are never more than a short stroll away.

www.tilalalghaf.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com