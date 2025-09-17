With over 1,500 employees, Majid Al Futtaim reaffirms its commitment to nurturing competitive talent while supporting Kuwait Vision 2035

Strategic partnerships with over 150 Kuwaiti farmers, suppliers, and SMEs to strengthen food security, drive competitiveness, and foster sustainable economic growth

Kuwait City, Kuwait — Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today announced the launch of its independently-owned grocery retail brand, HyperMax, in Kuwait. Following its successful debut in Jordan, Oman, and Bahrain, HyperMax is now bringing its deep local insights, international best practices and omnichannel concept to Kuwait, setting a new benchmark for modern grocery retail in the market.

Charbel Azouri, Head of Operations at Majid Al Futtaim Retail – HyperMax Kuwait, commented: “With the launch of HyperMax in Kuwait, we are delivering a modern omnichannel shopping experience that blends world-class standards with local relevance, rooted in regional insights. By working closely with Kuwaiti farmers, suppliers, and SMEs, HyperMax is strengthening national supply chains, promoting economic self-reliance, and contributing directly to the ambitions of Kuwait Vision 2035 - all while ensuring our customers enjoy greater variety, quality, and everyday value.”

In support of Kuwait Vision 2035, HyperMax is collaborating with over 150 local farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs to strengthen national supply chains, reinforce food security, and create meaningful opportunities for the private sector to grow alongside the country’s development agenda. With a workforce of over 1,500 team members, Majid Al Futtaim reaffirms its long-standing commitment to nurturing talent and advancing Kuwait’s socio-economic prosperity.

About HyperMax Kuwait

HyperMax, independently owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, is a new grocery retail brand recently launched in Kuwait, featuring a chain of 5 stores across the country. HyperMax offers a wide selection of top-quality products at competitive prices, along with value-driven promotions and a modern shopping experience.

Setting itself apart, HyperMax offers a diverse range of products, focusing on locally grown and sourced goods that showcase the best of what Kuwait has to offer. Additionally, HyperMax combines unmatchable value with the convenience of an easy-to-use online shopping platform and a customer-focused loyalty programme.

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.