Customers can also enjoy a variety of member-exclusive benefits

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has expanded the reach of its rewards programme with the launch of SHARE in Saudi Arabia. Following the successful introduction of SHARE in the UAE in 2019, guests across the Kingdom can now earn and redeem points across Majid Al Futtaim’s Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas. The multi-country rewards programme features interoperability of points, enabling members to earn and redeem points across more than 3,500 outlets across Saudi Arabia and UAE.

SHARE is designed to encourage people to share more great moments with family and friends through a selection of entertainment experiences. Members can earn and redeem points for any experiences across VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet and Yalla! Bowling. With every 10 points equating to SAR1, customers can effortlessly earn or spend their points through the VOX app or Magic Planet website. They can also enjoy exclusive member benefits including discounts, personalised offers and access to special movie screenings and events.

“Our guests are at the centre of everything we do and, the launch of SHARE in Saudi Arabia is fuelled by our obsession with customer experience at Majid Al Futtaim. SHARE is the first-of-its-kind entertainment rewards programme in the Kingdom and offers an effortless and instant way to earn and redeem points across a portfolio of brands as well as member-exclusive benefits. Over the coming months, we will be expanding the offering beyond entertainment into additional experiences and categories as well as adding further features so that guests have even more opportunities to enjoy instant rewards as part of our continuous improvement strategy”, said Mohamed Al Hashemi, Country Head at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas and Lifestyle in Saudi Arabia.

The launch of SHARE is in response to results from a recent survey which demonstrate a strong demand for a loyalty programme in Saudi Arabia, with 9 out of 10 respondents stating that they would like to become a rewards member*. During its soft launch phase in July, more than 25,000 members joined SHARE and 9,000 transactions were made in a one-week period.

To start enjoying the benefits of the programme, customers can sign up by logging in to their VOX app or the Magic Planet website. To learn more about SHARE, visit https://www.sharerewards.com/en

*Research was conducted by Majid Al Futtaim’s Customer Experience Department with a sample size of 656 respondents in Saudi Arabia during March 2022.

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/

For more informtion, please contact:

eishamukerji@sevenmedia.ae