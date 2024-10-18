Dubai: In line with a commitment to reinforcing homegrown leadership and empowering national talents, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, has approved the appointment of Majed Al Mansoori as the museum’s new Executive Director.

In his new role, Majed Al Mansoori will lead efforts to further strengthen the Museum of the Future’s standing as a global hub for future-focused experts and institutions, serving as a platform that brings together global visions, initiatives and partnerships that harness future opportunities to improve quality of life for communities worldwide.

Al Mansoori has been responsible for overseeing the museum's operations, expanding its local, regional, and international partnerships, and enhancing visitor experience. Under his guidance, the Museum of the Future has solidified its status as one of the world’s top tourist destinations and a global centre for shaping the future of humanity.

Since joining as Deputy Executive Director in 2021, Al Mansoori has played a pivotal role in managing the museum’s construction and development. He oversaw the completion of the museum’s state-of-the-art exterior, interactive exhibits, and future-focused experiences, culminating in its grand opening on February 22, 2022.

A graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Program, Al Mansoori previously worked on key national projects and initiatives at the Dubai Future Foundation before joining the Museum of the Future in 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, USA.