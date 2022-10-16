Mahmoudia Motors - the official and exclusive dealer for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Jordan – was recently ranked top in service excellence for Jaguar and Land Rover amongst 17 dealerships in the region for the first half of the year. Those ranks were achieved based on specific criteria, including performance standards among agents in the industry and unique customer service experience.

This achievement comes as a result of the company’s solid strategy to deliver the highest quality of service to their customers and provide them with an unparalleled experience with Jaguar Land Rover.

