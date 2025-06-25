Dubai, UAE – In a powerful display of youth-led climate action, students from the Manipal Environmental and Climate Society (MECS) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai were named champions at the Green Entrepreneurship Program, hosted by Ajman University at the Ajman Youth Hub.

Their winning initiative, LoopBite, is a community-driven circular economy platform designed to address the UAE’s mounting food waste challenge, where over 3.2 million tonnes of food are wasted annually, costing the economy nearly $3.5 billion. The platform enables households, farms, and businesses to turn food scraps into compost via smart waste collection systems, while incentivising behaviour change through a gamified rewards app. The team was awarded AED 5,000 as a prize and is now entering the incubation phase, where investors will be involved. Ajman University will guide them through this process, providing ongoing mentorship and technical support, alongside guidance from key industry stakeholders, as they scale their impact. The team has already established partnerships with key government bodies supporting the initiative.

The start-up is co-founded by students and recent graduates from MAHE Dubai, Ajman University, and Abu Dhabi University, showcasing the strength of inter-university collaboration and a shared commitment to sustainability. The team brings together diverse expertise and entrepreneurial drive: Mohamed Nihmathullah, a student at the School of Design & Architecture at MAHE Dubai, leads as Co-Founder and CEO, shaping the project’s vision and partnerships. Mohammed Abushaban from Ajman University serves as Co-Founder and COO, managing operations, logistics, and rollout. Syrin Alabrach, a graduate of Abu Dhabi University, is Co-Founder and Head of Communications & Finance, overseeing branding, engagement, and financials. Nazmi Nazar from the Manipal Academy of Liberal Arts at MAHE Dubai rounds out the team as Co-Founder and CIO, spearheading innovation and sustainability features.

Dr. Bhakti More, Head of the Centre for ESG at MAHE Dubai, commented, “This recognition is a proud moment for MAHE Dubai and a true reflection of our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and experiential learning. With 2025 declared as the Year of Community in the UAE, the LoopBite team represents the kind of entrepreneurial mindset and social responsibility we aim to cultivate through our ESG initiatives. Their solution shows how youth-led innovation can address real-world problems and create lasting community impact. This win also highlights the power of collaboration, when students come together across disciplines and institutions to co-create solutions, they don’t just learn, they lead the change towards a more sustainable future.”

Mohamed Nihmathullah, student of MAHE Dubai, Co-Founder and CEO of LoopBite, commented, “LoopBite directly addresses one of the UAE’s most pressing environmental challenges: food waste. It is estimated that 40% of household waste in the UAE is food, with 38% of prepared meals in Dubai going to waste daily, a figure that spikes to 60% during Ramadan. In response, the UAE has committed to halving food waste by 2030 as part of its broader Net Zero 2050 ambitions. Recent national efforts, such as the UAE Food Bank diverting 5,466 tonnes of food from landfills in 2024, reflect a growing momentum toward systemic change. At LoopBite, we’re closing the loop on food waste — turning scraps into soil, and habits into impact. Sustainability isn’t a trend; it’s a cycle we’re proud to lead.”

This win further strengthens MAHE Dubai’s position as a regional leader in sustainability, with its Centre for ESG embedding environmental, social, and governance principles across academics, research, and community outreach. A signatory of UNFCCC’s ‘Race to Zero’ and member of the COP28 Universities Climate Network, MAHE Dubai continues to champion student-led innovation earning recognition from the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the MAJRA Federal Platform, and CIBSE UAE for its real-world impact.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution dedicated to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) and awarded a 5-star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), MAHE Dubai offers a world-class learning environment designed to prepare students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India’s largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 2,600 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities — fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.

Learn more: www.manipaldubai.com

Media Contacts:

Chandni Chugh

Wallis PR

chandni.chugh@wallispr.com