Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Magrabi Health, a leading provider of specialized healthcare in the MENA region, announced today at the Global Health Exhibi?on in Riyadh its acquisi?on of Saudi Dent, a prominent dental care provider in Saudi Arabia.

This marks a key milestone in Magrabi Health’s ambi?ous expansion strategy, as acquisi?ons form a major pillar in the company's long-term vision for growth and healthcare excellence, aligned with the summit’s theme "Invest in Health."

Magrabi Health, founded in 1955, has built a legacy of innova?on and care, transi?oning from a pioneering eye care provider to a holis?c healthcare leader. The company offers a variety of specialized treatments in ophthalmology, den?stry, ENT, and, star?ng in 2025, cosme?c dermatology. Magrabi Health's objec?ve to providing pa?ent-centered, comprehensive healthcare solu?ons of the highest standards drives its expansion, with over 34 hospitals and clinics throughout five countries.

The acquisi?on of Saudi Dent, known for its pa?ent-centred approach and comprehensive dental services, is a strategic move that underscores Magrabi Health’s commitment to expanding its footprint through targeted acquisi?ons. This strengthens its posi?on as a leading provider of subspecialized dental care in the Kingdom and ensures access to the most advanced treatments available. Magrabi Health plans to con?nue expanding through similar acquisi?ons, further enhancing its service offerings and geographic reach.

"We are delighted to welcome Saudi Dent into the Magrabi Health family," said Mutasim Alireza, CEO of Magrabi Health. "This acquisi<on is a testament to our ongoing commitment to growth and innova<on, ensuring that we con<nue to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our pa<ents. By combining our exper<se and resources, we are confident that we will set new standards for dental care excellence in the region. This marks the first of many planned acquisi<ons as we con<nue to expand and strengthen our specialized healthcare offering across the region."

Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, Deputy CEO and COO of Magrabi Health, added, “As a dental professional by background, I am par<cularly excited about the opportuni<es this acquisi<on presents. By integra<ng Saudi Dent's exper<se and capabili<es into our network, we can enhance our dental care offerings and provide pa<ents with the most advanced and comprehensive treatments available. Together, we will redefine the standard of dental care in the region."

“We are honored to become part of the Magrabi Health group, a name synonymous with specialized care and excellence in the region,” commented Dr. Saad Al Qahtani, Chairman of Saudi Dent. “With Magrabi Health’s rich history in specialized services and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality dental care, we are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen our combined exper?se, but also enhance our presence as leaders in dental healthcare across Saudi Arabia.”

Dr. Yousef Al Qarni, CEO of Saudi Dent added, “This is a proud moment for Saudi Dent. Our partnership with Magrabi Health enables us to expand our capabili?es and bring even greater value to our pa?ents while contribu?ng to the con?nued growth of dental care excellence in the Kingdom."

This strategic acquisiton solidifies Magrabi Health's commitment to building a healthier future for the region. It also aligns with the company's rebranding, which underscores Magrabi Health's dedica?on to providing integrated healthcare solu?ons that address the overall wellbeing of its pa?ents.

Magrabi Health remains commited to its core values of excellence, compassion, and pa?ent empowerment while embarking on this frui`ul chapter. Magrabi Health, with an emphasis on holis?c well-being and a reputa?on for trust, is set to change the future of healthcare in the MENA region and beyond.

About Magrabi Health

Founded in 1955, Magrabi Health is a leading name in specialized healthcare across Saudi Arabia and beyond, offering cubng-edge and world-class treatments in ophthalmology, ENT, and den?stry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades, Magrabi Health stands at the forefront of medical advancements, dedicated to transforming lives and establishing new standards of excellence in pa?ent safety and quality care.

For addiIonal informaIon, please contact:

Zeinab Ataya, Corporate Marke?ng Execu?ve Director

zeinab.ataya@magrabi.health.com.sa

For PR queries, please contact:

Aya Maria Melki, PR Manager

aya.melki@boopin.com