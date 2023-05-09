Magnum Security is thrilled to announce the opening of its AED 55 million, state-of-the-art staff accommodation facility in Jebel Ali’s Labour City. This groundbreaking 85,000 Sqft complex is designed to offer a home away from home for up to 2,000 employees, setting a new standard for accommodation facilities and redefining the concept of employee well-being in the industry.

“The new project emphasises the regard we have for the well-being of Magnum Security’s staff with a range of amenities that are aimed at fostering a positive and healthy work environment,” says Managing Director, Jimmy Singh, who believes that happy employees translate into better customer service.

“When we set out to design the G+4 building, we wanted to create more than just a typical accommodation for our staff,” Singh stated. “We aimed to create a masterpiece of modern architecture and sustainable design that would cater to every need and desire of its occupants. Our facility provides spacious and modern rooms, free internet access, ensuring total comfort and efficiency.”

According to Singh, the facility will have hassle-free check-ins, made possible by bespoke property software solutions. These solutions include features such as employee ID scanning, real-time reporting on room occupancy and availability, and automated room assignment. He added that this will help streamline the check-in and check-out process, and reduce administrative tasks for staff.

He continued: “But we didn’t stop there. We also incorporated facilities that cater to the spiritual, social, and recreational needs of our staff. This includes prayer rooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and dining area, as well as health and wellness facilities, including a well-equipped fitness room, and a library, encouraging our employees to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with an atrium in between for timeout, also perfect for hosting inter-company events and celebrations.”

Singh added: “What’s more, the facility is designed to facilitate interactive and engaging learning and development of our employees. Our training rooms comprise the latest technology and equipment, ensuring that our staff has the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles.”

Exceeding expectations

Singh elaborated on the company’s objective to create a living environment that prioritises the comfort and convenience of its employees, while also emphasising their safety and promoting sustainable practices. “To achieve this, we equipped our living spaces with the latest technologies, including smart home features like smart thermostats and lighting, and energy-efficient design using materials and technology that reduce energy consumption and lower utility costs for the firm.”

Additionally, he mentioned that the facility will feature a cutting-edge kitchen capable of cooking 6000 healthy and delicious meals per day. To ensure an authentic “home-style” experience, the company will hire chefs from diverse regions, including North and South India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, to prepare a variety of cuisines for its employees of 24+ different nationalities.

“We will also provide regular cleaning and laundry services, to create a living space that meets all the needs of our employees. In addition, to ensure the safety of our employees, the building will be monitored round-the-clock through a combination of CCTV cameras and on-site personnel stationed in a control room. We want our staff to feel at home in our accommodation and know that their safety and health are our top priorities.”

He continued that they began construction in January 2022, having partnered with one of the best contractors in the industry to ensure that the project is executed to the highest standard of quality and functionality.

Singh added: “Our collaboration with the design and construction team has been focused on designing and planning the space to ensure that the building is not only aesthetically pleasing but also meets the needs and expectations of our employees.” This is really a testament to the commitment that the company has towards its employees.

A sustainable outlook

Singh emphasised that the facility is committed to sustainability at every stage of its operations, which includes efficient use of resources and costs, environmentally-friendly design, and responsible operations that aim to have a positive impact on the environment. He stated that upholding these values is crucial to the company’s success, and they are committed to implementing them in all their operations.

“The new staff accommodation facility reflects this commitment to sustainability, with features such as solar panels, LED lights, energy-efficient air-conditioning, and more, aimed at reducing water and energy consumption,” he added, stating that by incorporating these features, they hope to save at least 20% more than a conventional staff accommodation centre in water and energy savings.

He further emphasised that with its strategic location near Dubai South, the facility is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in helping them meet the geographical demands of their clients and expanding the market reach. “This project is a significant component of our long-term growth strategy and our objective of being the UAE’s dependable security service partner,” he added.

The security industry is poised for significant growth and innovation over the next few years, driven by factors such as technological advances, evolving threats, and changing customer demands. Singh summarised that Magnum Security is striving to stay at the forefront of the sector by maintaining a strong focus on adaptability and customer-centricity, investing in employee training and development, and ensuring that they are well-equipped to cater to the security needs of its clients, no matter how the industry evolves.

“We are confident that this project will substantially contribute to our accomplishments in the years to come and provide us with a competitive edge in both the short and long term,” Singh concluded.