Cairo – MAG (Methaq Arab Group), established with Emirati expertise and Saudi-Egyptian investment, has announced the launch of the unit allocation phase for its distinguished integrated residential project, LÁ REVÁ Signature Residence, in the New Administrative Capital.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the company’s participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025, the largest real estate event in the region.

MAG stated that it has successfully acquired the project land in the New Capital’s R8 residential district and promptly submitted a request for the ministerial decree within just 30 days of the allocation notice. This step reflects its commitment to professionalism and rapid execution, which defines its strategy in the Egyptian market.

LÁ REVÁ Signature Residence is strategically located near the Diplomatic District and just minutes from the Capital International Airport, Government District, Downtown, Egypt University of Informatics, and the British University of Hertfordshire branch.

The project spans over 38 feddans with a built-up area not exceeding 22.5%, offering residents a unique living experience surrounded by vast green areas totaling 90,000 sqm, along with artificial lakes and swimming pools covering 6,500 sqm, ensuring that all units enjoy direct views of natural landscapes.

The project consists of residential buildings with a ground floor plus eight additional floors, offering unit sizes ranging from 78 sqm to 304 sqm. It features flexible payment plans starting with a 10% down payment and installment periods up to 12 years, along with cash discounts up to 40%. Units will be delivered in two options: fully finished with AI-powered smart finishing—aligned with the state’s vision to promote real estate exports—or semi-finished, tailored to meet diverse customer preferences.

The compound offers a wide range of modern services and facilities, including luxury hotel apartments operated by a global hospitality brand, a fully integrated commercial area, a dancing fountain, a clubhouse, padel courts, walking and cycling tracks, underground parking, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy units, a mosque, and emergency medical services, in addition to contemporary architectural designs that adhere to the highest international standards.

The company affirmed that LÁ REVÁ represents a strategic step toward strengthening MAG’s position in the Egyptian market, particularly in light of its ambitious plans to invest over EGP 60 billion within the next three years.

These investments target the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, Sheikh Zayed, and the Red Sea, building on the company’s decade-long expertise in Gulf markets and its proven track record of successful projects in Abu Dhabi.