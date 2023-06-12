Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of AE12 and AE7 shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port by logistics giant Maersk as part of efforts aimed at connecting the Kingdom to global markets and unlocking new investment opportunities.

With a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes 15 port calls at Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai, Nansha, Yantian, Tanjung Pelepas, Colombo, Tangier, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Felixstowe, London Gateway, Salalah, Khalifa, and Jebel Ali.

On the other hand, the AE12 service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships offering a 15,000-TEU capacity.

The latest expansion to the Kingdom’s global maritime network underscores Mawani’s commitment to drive impactful collaborations with strategic partners like Maersk and Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) that aspire to boost the nation’s standing in international indices, such as the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), besides positioning Jeddah Islamic Port as a world-class destination for trade and economic growth as per the vision set forth by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

-Ends-

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

Find out more at mawani.gov.sa

For media inquiries: Media@mawani.gov.sa