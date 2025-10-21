The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has officially launched the tender for the implementation of infrastructure and utilities in Phase 1 of Al Suwaiq Industrial City in Al Batinah North Governorate. This phase will cover the development of a 5-million-sqm area, comprising the construction of internal roads, water, electricity and sewage networks, as well as other essential services and utilities. The tender also includes the establishment of greenhouses to apply modern agri-tech solutions, with the objective of supporting food security and promoting agricultural investments and related supporting industries.

Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, stated that the city is receiving notable investor interest even while still in its infrastructure development preparation stage. “Al Suwaiq Industrial City has received more than 12 investment applications across various sectors during the first half of 2025,” Al Balushi informed, adding: “Of these applications, two investment contracts have already been signed: the first for a project specialising in producing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from recycled plastics, covering an area of 2,394 sqm with an investment exceeding USD 360,000; and the second contract for a project specialising in refining industrial oils, occupying an area of 4,500 sqm with an investment of USD 600,000.”

Al Balushi added that the management of Al Suwaiq Industrial City is reviewing the remaining investment applications for areas ranging from 2,394 sqm to 100,000 sqm. The applications cover diverse sectors including marble, bitumen and derivatives, starch and related products, interlock, pipe manufacturing, electricity substation components, soft drinks and beverages, oilfield drilling tools, eco-friendly gypsum bricks, and logistics warehouses.

He also pointed out that Madayn offers exceptional incentives to investors in Al Suwaiq Industrial City, including a 100% rental exemption for two years, followed by a 50% rent reduction for the next three years. These incentives aim to position the city as an attractive destination for local and international investments, given its modern infrastructure and streamlined government services provided by Madayn.

Madayn has also conducted studies to identify investment opportunities aligned with the economic diversification strategy and Oman Vision 2040. Al Suwaiq Industrial City targets quality investments in key sectors, including petrochemicals, food sector, modern agriculture, energy and supporting technologies, recycling and environmental industries, light and medium industries, pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, heavy industries, and logistics.

Al Suwaiq Industrial City represents a strategic addition to the Sultanate’s network of industrial cities, offering major investment opportunities, competitive incentives, and advanced infrastructure. These features will play a fundamental role in generating direct and indirect job opportunities for the nationals, empowering entrepreneurs to launch innovative projects, and boosting Oman’s non-oil revenue.

The industrial city also aims to play a key role in reducing geographic disparities in investment distribution, as Al Batinah North Governorate is a strategically vital region in terms of logistics and human resources. Securing essential infrastructure and supporting services, including electricity, water, roads and telecom networks, is crucial to ensuring sustainable industrial and agricultural growth in Al Suwaiq Industrial City, and hence creating a stable and integrated investment environment that supports economic diversification and achieves the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.