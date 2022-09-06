Agreement to promote innovative solutions that tackle pressing social priorities and deliver a sustainable positive impact on society

Drive to help collect and channelise contributions and donations to social priorities

Abu Dhabi – In a bid to promote innovative solutions to tackle the most pressing social priorities of Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) signed a strategic partnership agreement to support social sector programmes and initiatives, allowing both entities to engage in an integrated partnership to deliver a positive and sustainable impact on the society.

Demonstrating their shared commitment to supporting social sector programmes, the partnership agreement facilitates new channels of communication, and establishes joint work teams between Ma’an and ERC to screen beneficiaries and study their requests related to social assistance according to the highest practices and standards. In addition to attracting and channelizing both financial and in-kind contributions to social programmes and initiatives of Abu Dhabi, the agreement will allow the team to collect and allocate contributions and donations to various social priorities.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, and His Excellency Hamoud Al Junaibi, Secretary General of ERC, at Ma’an headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: “As a government entity that brings together all government, private and third sector partners in social support domain under an inclusive platform, this partnership agreement allows us to improve our ability to ensure innovative and impactful solutions for various social priorities. We are confident that the synergy created from combining Ma’an’s specialized expertise and ERC’s long-standing reputation will help support communities locally and globally.”

Al Ameemi added: "We look forward to the positive outcomes of this partnership agreement by enhancing the quality of life for the Abu Dhabi community through innovative initiatives and programmes that support multiple social priorities across education, health, environment, and sustainability."

His Excellency Hamoud Al Junaibi, Secretary General of ERC, said: “Through this partnership, we aim to broaden our commitment to the welfare of Abu Dhabi community in line with our strategic objectives that focus on innovation as a key tool to support new social assistance programmes and initiatives. Such efforts will help position Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the forefront of the global innovation landscape.”

He added: “As the UAE is abundant with an extensive pool of resources and infrastructure that enhances its ability to navigate challenges, ERC’s role is to ensure necessary support and greater flexibility and dynamism for various government programmes and directives.”

The agreement aims to set up a joint work mechanism for the governance of projects and programmes selection to serve various social priorities of Abu Dhabi in line with the Emirate’s social sector agenda and strategies. This will help evaluate the level of achievement in joint projects, including social impact reports, where health, education, and low-income people are of high priority when choosing programmes and initiatives targeted at Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

The agreement identifies the proposed projects to be implemented in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions between 2022-2026 under four main categories: Health, education, humanitarian assistance, and a host of other projects that address seasonal issues and developments.