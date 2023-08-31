Dubai, UAE: LVL Wellbeing, a Dubai-based wellbeing platform that provides individual, team, and company-wide wellbeing practices that contribute to achieving a healthier work-life balance throughout an organisation’s structure, has partnered with Atlantis Dubai to offer guests exclusive access to the company’s video and audio wellbeing content.

In a move designed to compliment the AWAKEN Wellness programme offered at Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, the resorts’ guests can now benefit from complementary wellbeing content at their fingertips in a first for Dubai, available in-room tv’s and also at the dedicated state-of-the-art digital wellbeing studio located within Atlantis Dubai’s AWAKEN Spa.

Upon check-in, guests will be given access to exclusive wellbeing content created within the hotel and its grounds, including Sunrise Yoga, Strength Workouts at the Atlantis The Royal Skyscape Penthouse, HIIT training, rooftop dance cardio, in-room jet lag tips and exercises, bath meditations, balcony workouts and more. The content is currently available in both English and Russian, with plans to add further languages in the future, including Arabic.

LVL Wellbeing recently secured Series A funding of US$ 10m led by MG Wellness Holding, a wellness-focused subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, Multiply Group, and as part of the investment transaction, VL Wellbeing will incorporate HealthierU, a subsidiary of Multiply Group, into its operations to enhance and upscale the benefits available to customers of both platforms, seamlessly linking their complementary services.

LVL Wellbeing is pioneering the way for organisations in Dubai to ensure that their teams are well supported and kept mentally and physically fit, with their vision now being rolled out further afield to benefit hotel guests through the partnership with one of the world’s leading hotels chains.

Speaking on the announcement, LVL Wellbeing’s CEO and founder, Gary Blowers, said: “The UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 aims to make the country a world leader in quality of life. One of LVL Wellbeing’s core objectives, to prioritise wellbeing and create a wholesome work-life balance, goes hand-in-hand with this pioneering partnership with super-brand Atlantis Dubai, giving holidaymakers the tools to be able to switch off, challenge their physical wellbeing and practice mindfulness by keeping active while also taking this perfect opportunity to level up by incorporating relaxation and rest into their fitness regimes in our holistic approach.”

Lyndell Nelis, Director of AWAKEN Wellness at Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to be working with LVL Wellbeing to offer our guests this first-of-its-kind wellbeing app. As a cornerstone to any Atlantis stay, each wellbeing service we offer is curated to unlock a spiritual alchemy and align to one’s higher self, taking guests from self-exploration to self-realisation.”

The partnership goes live on 1st September and will be available exclusively to all guests of Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

About LVL Wellbeing

Dubai-based B2B SaaS wellbeing platform, LVL Wellbeing (pronounced "level"), was founded in 2017 and pivoted its business model in 2020 to cater for a divergent marketplace brought about by the onset of COVID-19 and is transforming the corporate wellness industry with its innovative digital platform. Used by members in almost 100 countries globally, the LVL Wellbeing app provides tools for prioritizing health and wellbeing, leading to increased productivity, engagement and staff retention - crucial challenges for today's organizations. LVL Wellbeing supports its individual members on their wellbeing journeys with a wide range of original video-on-demand content and live sessions. Additionally, LVL Wellbeing’s digital platform is utilized to create state-of-the-art wellbeing studios in corporate offices, transforming under-used spaces and providing great motivation for employees working in the office to maintain their wellbeing. LVL Wellbeing Downtown is the flagship studio located in Emaar Square, Dubai. With a growing number of organizations recognising the benefits of prioritizing employee wellbeing, LVL Wellbeing digital platform and wellness studios are paving the way to wellbeing in the future of work and workplaces.

www.lvl-wellbeing.com

App: https://lvl-wellbeing.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/lvl-wellbeing-app-1-1.png

About Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and the one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar and the award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while WHITE Beach is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

https://www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-palm

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment. This is Atlantis The Royal. This Is It.

https://www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal