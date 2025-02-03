Sharjah, UAE - Luna PR, a UAE-headquartered public relations and communications agency specializing in Web3 and emerging technologies, together with BEEAH, the region's sustainability pioneer, hosted an educational symposium to explore the intersection of Web3 and sustainability.

Held at the iconic BEEAH headquarters designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, the private gathering convened industry leaders to explore innovative initiatives to address pressing environmental challenges, foster sustainability, and drive advancements in energy transformation in the region.

BEEAH, a public-private organization pioneering sustainability and innovation in the region, has achieved several firsts in future-critical sectors, including Environment, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

BEEAH’s commitment to future-proofing its operations is evident through its adoption of cutting-edge technologies, especially in Web3. Leveraging the UAE’s leadership in Web3 adoption, BEEAH is pioneering sustainable innovations. One notable initiative is their collaboration with Dfinity, the company behind the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), to establish the Voluntary Recycling Credits (VRC) Initiative, which aims to create transparent and sustainable waste recycling standards. The project is a prime example of how BEEAH is using decentralized technology to drive circularity and set standards for recycling and incentivization on a global scale.

In addition to its collaboration with Dfinity, BEEAH has also leveraged Web3 and invested in future technologies to drive new and sustainable efficiencies within its operations and across industries, enabling them to be future-ready. Its headquarters uses digital twin technology and AI integrations, optimizing energy consumption and earning the building a LEED Platinum certification. As regional leaders in the waste management industry and pioneers of zero-waste strategies, BEEAH has also developed groundbreaking technologies for circularity which have contributed to the landfill diversion rate of 90% —one of the highest globally—in the emirate of Sharjah. One of them is re.life market, a recyclables trading platform developed by BEEAH’s digital venture re.life, is facilitating the reintroduction of hundreds of thousands of tonnnes of material into the circular economy every year. MARASI, another technology by BEEAH, is a digital waste manifest platform, driving compliance with environmental requirements and promoting a cradle-to-grave process in waste management, from waste generation to waste transport and processing. BEEAH has also invested in future technologies in healthcare, an emerging industry for the organization. Its digital venture EVOTEQ has developed traqpharma, a track-and-trace solution that is being used in the UAE’s Tatmeen platform, ensuring supply chain integrity and tackling the challenge of counterfeit and expired medication.

“Web3 presents a powerful opportunity to leverage technology in achieving sustainability goals, both within BEEAH and across our network of partners. We have always been committed to pioneering solutions that address critical objectives for societies and industries, including advancing clean energy to achieve net-zero emissions and promoting circularity to eliminate waste to landfill. This symposium with Luna PR allowed us to reflect on our progress with Web3, share insights, and discuss the next wave of technological innovations shaping the future," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH.

Several Luna PR clients presented initiatives and collaborative ideas on how their platforms or technology solutions can further enhance and complement BEEAH’s vision to pioneer a sustainable future for the UAE, Middle East and beyond. Some of which included implementing digital twin technologies, digitizing environmental assets, facilitating seamless payment solutions, and more.

Clients included Igor Bershdasky, CEO of Phron.AI; Matthieu Merchadou, CEO of Magma; James Cecil from Ibanera; Tim Popplewell, CEO of Scintilla Network; and Muhammad Hamza; VP of Infinite Reality.

“At Luna PR, we’re always working to bridge the gap between Web3 and the mainstream,” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR and Luna Media Corp. “The symposium with BEEAH shows what’s possible when traditional businesses embrace innovative technology to push boundaries and create real impact. Collaborations like these don’t just make headlines - they spark curiosity, inspire action, and bring more people into the exciting world of Web3. This is how we turn big ideas into movements.”

Attendees provided feedback on the event, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration and innovation in advancing sustainability goals, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a leader in Web3 adoption.

About Luna PR and Luna Media Corporation:

Luna PR is a multi-award winning global public relations and communications agency headquartered in Dubai, with offices in the US, UK, and Asia. Since 2017, the agency has proudly served over 600 web3, fintech, and emerging tech clients - from startups to established multinational corporations and government bodies. The agency operates in tandem with clients as strategic partners, ensuring a forward-thinking approach to communication.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Luna PR remains at the forefront, crafting innovative narratives that captivate and inform.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is the organisation pioneering sustainability and innovation to inspire hope for the future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

