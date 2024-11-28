Abu Dhabi, UAE – Celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad at Louvre Abu Dhabi with complimentary access on Monday, December 2nd! Immerse yourself in an extraordinary celebration at the museum, where you can explore Emirati heritage through live screenings of Emirati films, access to our permanent galleries and enjoy the warmth of traditional Arabic hospitality.

Experience the latest exhibitions, including Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances, featuring iconic masterpieces by Van Gogh, Cézanne, Seurat, and others. Also, discover Art Here 2024, the fourth edition of this series, which invites GCC and North African artists to explore the theme "Awakenings" through striking outdoor sculptures and immersive audio-visual installations.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of enriching experiences celebrating Emirati culture including:

Emirati Film Month- Dive into Emirati storytelling with captivating outdoor film screenings at the Promenade:

City of Life and Happy Birthday Younis on December 2nd at 7 PM (Duration: 2hrs).

and on December 2nd at 7 PM (Duration: 2hrs). Night Shift, Makr, and A Work of Heart on December 14th at 7 PM (Duration 1hr).

Arabic Majlis- Under the museum’s iconic dome, visitors can submerge in the vibrant ambiance of a traditional Majlis from December 1st to 3rd:

Speakers will fill the air with the enchanting sounds of Ayyala and Nahma chants.

and chants. Experience the warmth of traditional Arabic hospitality with complimentary aromatic coffee and delectable Lgaimat, served under the dome from 1 PM to 6 PM.

Relax with a coffee or snack at Ethr Café under the dome or enjoy 15% off at Aptitude Café on December 2.

Book your complimentary tickets online and experience the latest exhibitions, alongside culinary delights and activities.

Eid Al Etihad Opening Hours

Louvre Abu Dhabi is open from 10am to midnight

Galleries and exhibitions close at 6.30pm

Dome remains open until midnight, last entry is at 11pm.

Free entry on Monday, December 2nd- book your complimentary ticket here