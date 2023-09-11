Abu Dhabi, UAE: Liwa College, with campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, announced that it has successfully undergone comprehensive development across various educational facilities within the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences (FMHS) in preparation for the new academic year 2023-2024. Liwa College continues to receive online applications at both campuses until September 18th.

Professor Maxim Merheb, Dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, emphasized the college's readiness for the upcoming academic year. He highlighted that the faculty has successfully executed a comprehensive overhaul of its academic plans and offerings, encompassing 6 bachelor's programs and 2 diploma programs. Furthermore, significant maintenance and enhancements have been carried out across 12 educational, applied, and research laboratories, fostering an enriched learning environment conducive to promoting excellence and mastery of scientific and applied skills pertinent to students' respective fields of study.

Professor Merheb emphasized the critical mission and role of the faculty in supplying the nation's healthcare sector with highly skilled and proficient healthcare professionals who adhere to the most advanced scientific and applied practices. This commitment plays a pivotal role in advancing and nurturing the healthcare sector, a top priority on the agenda of our visionary leadership and in alignment with the UAE Vision 2071.

He noted that this year, the faculty delivers a wide range of bachelor's and diploma programs approved by the Academic Accreditation Commission (CAA) at the Ministry of Education.

Degree programs include:

Bachelor of Health Management: Equips students with the skills and knowledge to efficiently manage healthcare facilities and organizations. Graduates will be prepared for leadership roles in healthcare management and enhancing healthcare delivery.

Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences, with a major in Health Information Management (HIM): In the digital age, health information management is critically important for maintaining patient records and data security. This program prepares students to effectively manage healthcare data, making them invaluable in the healthcare industry.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences: This program provides students with the opportunity to become skilled laboratory professionals capable of performing critical diagnostic tests and contributing to patient care by delivering accurate and timely lab results.

Bachelor of Science Medical Diagnostic Imaging: Students in this program will learn to operate advanced imaging equipment and assist in diagnosing medical conditions through techniques such as radiography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging.

Bachelor of Science Respiratory Care: Graduates of this program will be trained to diagnose and treat respiratory disorders, making them essential healthcare providers, particularly in respiratory health emergencies.

Bachelor of Science Emergency Medical Care: This program prepares students to become paramedics and emergency medical technicians, delivering critical care before hospitalization and emergency medical services.

Additionally, the college offers two diploma programs: Diploma in Health Management and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Analysis.

Professor Maxim Merheb further emphasized that the college has completed a comprehensive upgrade of 12 laboratories, equipping them with modern and advanced scientific equipment.

Medical and Health Sciences Laboratories

Professor Maxim emphasized that the respiratory and emergency medical laboratories have been equipped with high-precision critical care devices and trauma models to simulate real-case scenarios. Additionally, these laboratories feature advanced airway models for complex and challenging cases, as well as models for pre-hospital care, basic life support, and advanced life support services. Moreover, the laboratories include a wide range of life support equipment, including both gas and non-gas artificial respiratory devices, diagnostic instruments, sleep measurement devices, and various types of clearance and transport equipment.

The Medical Laboratory Sciences laboratories at Liwa College are categorized into clinical chemistry, microbiology, hematology, and histology, along with integrated sub-specialties. The Diagnostic Medical Laboratories, on the other hand, feature state-of-the-art diagnostic radiography control units and physics labs to provide an optimal laboratory learning experience for students. These laboratories are equipped with display devices and screens, facilitating interactive case-based discussions. Furthermore, the laboratories house clinical examination rooms."

About Liwa College

Liwa College of Technology (formerly Emirates College of Technology) was founded in 1993 after receiving recognition from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the United Arab Emirates. More than 1,700 students are enrolled in the college's 5 advanced faculties which offer 25 specialized academic programs in various fields including engineering, health sciences, business administration, digital media, and humanities. It also provides a sophisticated infrastructure according to the highest international standards that includes 35 applied laboratories, and an elite of 100 faculty members, with outstanding academic competencies, drawn from prestigious international universities to enhance the college's standing.

Liwa College of Technology is one of the first private higher education institutions in the UAE to receive licensing and academic accreditation for its programs. More than 7,500 graduates have graduated from the college, many of whom have achieved extensive professional success and community contributions. The college has a modern campus equipped with cutting-edge laboratories and teaching tools and is prepared for the adoption of new programs in advanced scientific fields that meet the needs of the UAE's labor market. The college is distinctly located in the heart of the capital Abu Dhabi with 4 faculties offering high-quality academic services in the fields of engineering, business administration, health sciences, media, and public relations.