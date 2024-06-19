Dubai: Liminal Custody, a leading provider of digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider announced today the strategic expansion of its operations to Dubai. This move marks a significant milestone for Liminal as it seeks to cement its role as a key player in the rapidly growing digital asset industry within the MENA region, known for its innovation and institutional adoption.

The new office in Sheikh Rashid Tower in Dubai allows Liminal Custody to capitalise on the progressive regulatory environment fostered by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone, which actively promotes blockchain technology and cryptocurrency regulation. By collaborating with forward-thinking regulators such as the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Liminal ensures its services remain at the cutting edge of compliance and security. This expansion enhances Liminal's existing presence in the region, which includes a Financial Services Permission (FSP) licence from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Building a Secure Future for Digital Assets in Dubai

“Our expansion to Dubai, along with our Initial Approval(IA) for a VASP licence from VARA, highlights Liminal's commitment to fostering the secure growth of the regional digital asset ecosystem," said Amir Tabch, CEO Middle East at Liminal Custody. "We are eager to collaborate with established entities like DWTC and work closely with VARA to enhance our service offerings. This strategic move enables us to provide comprehensive custody solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Dubai and the broader MENA market."

Enhancing Security and Compliance

This Initial Approval(IA) sets the stage for Liminal to deliver its industry-leading custody solutions to a broader clientele within the Emirate. The expansion reinforces Liminal Custody's reputation for exceptional security and compliance, demonstrated by its certifications including CCSS Level 3, SOC Type 2, and ISO 27001 & 27701. These credentials underscore the company's dedication to safeguarding digital assets.

-Ends-

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a compliant and insured digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider. Launched in April 2021, Liminal Custody is a CCSS Level 3, SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 & 27701 certified organisation. Based in Singapore, Liminal Custody has operations spread across APAC MENA and Europe, along with offices in Singapore, India and UAE. Presently the company has received FSP licence from FSRA in ADGM and has Initial Approval(IA) from VARA. Liminal Custody takes pride in supporting businesses with its qualified and insured digital asset custody platform that enables stress-free safekeeping of digital assets for institutions. It also provides a cutting-edge wallet infrastructure platform that is secure, compliant and automated and comes with a plug-and-play architecture for faster onboarding of developers, business partners and government agencies.