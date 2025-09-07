Cairo — Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has partnered with ESLSCA University, a global institution with a long-standing academic legacy. This partnership is distinct in its focus on postgraduate education, offering tailored financing solutions for master’s and PhD programs—helping individuals at any stage of life reinvest in their careers and expand their educational journey. It goes beyond early education to further invest in individuals’ futures.

Through this partnership, individuals can access flexible financing and cashback incentives designed to reduce financial barriers to advanced degrees. Lime is offering an 11% cashback on postgraduate tuition payments made through its FRA-approved platform, while ESLSCA alumni will benefit from additional exclusive, uncapped cashback offers. Undergraduate students paying through Lime are also eligible for cashback rewards, ensuring financial accessibility across different levels of study.

Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime, said: “Partnering with ESLSCA University marks a significant step in our mission to expand access to higher education in Egypt. With tens of thousands of students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees each year, the demand for advanced education is on the rise. ESLSCA’s global reputation—reflected in its strong legacy, five international campuses, and a network of over 18,000 graduates—makes it an ideal addition to Lime’s network of more than 300 educational institutions. Together, we are empowering professionals and families to pursue world-class postgraduate qualifications through flexible, transparent financing solutions.”

Dr. Hassan Elmiligui, Senior Advisor to the Chairman & COO of ESLSCA University Egypt, added: “This partnership with Lime was a natural choice given their expertise and leadership in educational financing, ensuring that financial constraints do not limit ambition. Together, we redefine business education to prepare students for the future of work, whether through our flagship MBA and DBA programs, our innovative undergraduate tracks, or our professional diplomas in fields such as FinTech, Digital Transformation, and Healthcare Management. This collaboration makes globally recognized education more accessible to Egypt’s students and professionals.”

This partnership builds on Lime’s role as a leading enabler of education financing in Egypt and highlights ESLSCA as a cornerstone partner in advancing postgraduate education. Together, the two institutions are creating pathways for individuals to pursue advanced degrees, reinvent their careers, and unlock long-term opportunities.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors.

The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA.

Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.

About ESLSCA University

Founded in 1949 in Paris, ESLSCA (Ecole Supérieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquées) has built a reputation for offering a comprehensive academic experience that values abilities over background. The institution continues to evolve with students’ changing needs while remaining committed to its mission of preparing graduates for a balanced, meaningful, and interconnected professional and personal life.



ESLSCA delivers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs led by distinguished faculty, based in a city campus that fosters connections with the wider community. The university takes pride in introducing innovative disciplines such as Sports Management, Brand Management, and Business Intelligence, alongside its well-established MBA and DBA programs. In recent years, ESLSCA has also focused on specialized tracks in FinTech, Digital Transformation, and Healthcare Management.

With more than 18,000 alumni worldwide, ESLSCA has a proven track record of shaping leaders and professionals across the globe. Today, ESLSCA is positioning itself as a hub for future-focused education across disciplines in Egypt and the region.