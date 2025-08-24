Cairo – Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has signed strategic partnerships with Eduhive, a leading pioneer in K-12 education, and Innovvette for Education, a key player in early childhood learning. These partnerships align with Lime’s mission to offer flexible tuition payment solutions, enabling families in Egypt to invest in their children’s high-quality educational journey with greater ease and confidence.

Under the agreement, Lime will serve as the financial solutions enabler for both Eduhive and Innovvette, delivering a seamless experience through its data-driven digital platform. Parents can access up to EGP 1 million in education financing, with approvals in minutes, to support their child’s journey from early learning through high school.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime, stated: “Lime is proud to collaborate with leading institutions like Eduhive and Innovvette to make diverse, world-class education more accessible, while rewarding families with exclusive cashback offers. In Egypt, there are 26.5 million households that include over 25.6 million students in pre-university education — spanning 1.3 million in pre-primary, 13.6 million in primary, 6.1 million in preparatory, and 4.4 million in secondary. Through a curated school marketplace and informed decision-making tools, Lime enables families to choose the right learning environment while benefiting from structured payment plans.”

Echoing this vision, Mr. Karim Mostafa, Founder & CEO of Eduhive, said: “At Eduhive, we believe that quality education should be accessible, future-focused, and deeply rooted in values. For over 25 years, we have carried this belief forward — from our very first school to the thriving institutions we manage today. This strategic partnership with Lime brings us closer to our vision — giving more students the chance to benefit from global learning models from Canada, Germany, and Switzerland that prepare them for a rapidly changing world.”

In the same context, Ms. Dina Abdel Wahab, Managing Director of Innovvette for Education, commented: “As a trusted and leading provider in early childhood education, our mission is to promote the development of children and families through rich and innovative learning experiences. These include play-based learning, the Montessori method, STEAM, and Inquiry-Based Learning—programs designed to nurture curiosity and support each child’s unique potential. With nine centers launched across Egypt and plans for 16 more in the next five years, this partnership with Lime ensures that more families can access future-ready educational environments through flexible financing solutions, enabling them to fully focus on their child’s growth and development.”

Through its partnerships with Eduhive and Innovvette, Lime will expand access to interactive, technology-driven learning, especially empowering individuals and youth with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, advancing Lime’s mission to make education accessible for all.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors.

The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA.

Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.

About Eduhive:

Eduhive is a dynamic educational management company specialising in the establishment and operation of international schools across the Middle East. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality education through global partnerships, Eduhive supports every aspect of school development, from licensing and construction to recruitment, curriculum implementation, and marketing. Founded in 2019, Eduhive emerged from a deep-rooted passion for educational excellence and operational efficiency. Backed by the Mostafa family’s decades-long legacy in education and in partnership with CIRA Education, Eduhive has successfully launched and managed six international schools, with a seventh on the way. The company collaborates with globally recognised education systems from British Columbia (Canada), Saxony (Germany), and Switzerland to deliver academically rigorous, future-ready learning environments. With a proven asset-light model, deep operational expertise, and a commitment to academic excellence, Eduhive transforms visions into thriving educational realities.

Eduhive schools:

British Columbia Canadian International School (East / West)

Saxony International School (Cairo West / Red Sea)

Regent British School (West / New Mansoura)

British School of Alexandria

Lemania Swiss International School

About Innovvette for Education:

Innovvette for Education is a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing child and family development across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa. With a bold vision to become the leading provider in this field, Innovvette is committed to helping every child reach their full potential through innovative, inclusive, and enriching educational experiences. To date, Innovvette for Education has successfully launched 9 centers across Egypt and plans to open 16 additional centers within the next five years. These centers offer a diverse range of educational approaches; including play-based learning, the Montessori method, STEAM curricula, and Inquiry-Based Learning (IBL), designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of children and families in the market.

Innovvette for Education operates through four distinct brands, each brand is strategically designed to bridge educational gaps and provide children and their families with access to high- quality, personalized learning solutions.

KidzGround

STEAMulation Hub

Discovery Campus

STEAMulation Boutique