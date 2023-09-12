Dubai: Liferay, the leading provider of the All-in-One Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprise-level, cloud-powered digital experiences through the harnessing of industry expertise, is poised to make a significant impact at GITEX Global 2023 once again. Liferay’s core mission is to reshape the delivery of customised digital experiences in the ever-evolving digital landscape, and its presence at this prestigious event reaffirms this commitment.

Focusing on empowering organizations to build applications and systems around its platform, Liferay strongly emphasizes leveraging industry expertise and embracing advanced digital experience technologies. This approach empowers entities to harness their proficiency, fostering innovation on top of a flexible, scalable, and secure state-of-the-art foundation platform.

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Liferay, highlighted, "Participating at GITEX Global for the 6th year provides us a prime platform to share our vision of delivering ‘resonating experiences’. We firmly believe in equipping businesses with the tools to build and deliver exceptional experiences while capitalizing on existing skills, proficiencies, and deep industry expertise. We focus on creating opportunities for organizations to craft their applications and systems on a robust platform, thereby eliminating the need for extensive investments."

Liferay's innovative platform facilitates organizations in swiftly building, launching, and managing custom digital solutions. This approach propels data-driven tailored experiences across stakeholders - B2B, B2C, B2E, G2G or G2C– through digital channels. It offers the flexibility to streamline applications, accelerating delivery timelines for organizations to exploit the power of Liferay's platform today without delay. With Liferay Experience Cloud, organizations can create a broad range of custom solutions, including customer experiences, employee portals, and solutions for suppliers, distributors, and retailers.

Digital Experience Platforms play a significant role in enhancing full-service customer experiences throughout the customer journey. With globally and regionally endorsed open-source advantages, Liferay provides flexibility for customers to create unique and tailored applications with reduced complexity, expediting delivery.

At GITEX Global 2023, Liferay will host its regional partners, including Digital Processing Systems, Palmira, Appswave, UAE Digital Lab, and Link Development.

Visit the Liferay booth H4-C20 at GITEX Global 2023 to learn more about how the company is redefining digital experiences and shaping the future of engagement.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

