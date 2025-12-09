Dubai, UAE – The Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou (LFIGP), a leading UAE educational institution with campuses in Academic City and Oud Metha, has partnered with ENGIE Solutions Middle East to elevate its facilities management capabilities and reinforce its commitment to providing world-class learning environments for students.

The three-year partnership brings advanced hard facilities management services to both LFIGP campuses, supporting the school's mission to deliver holistic education within safe, comfortable, and sustainable facilities.

"Our partnership with LFIGP reflects ENGIE's continued focus on improving educational environments through innovation and sustainable FM solutions," said Graham Easton, Managing Director of ENGIE Solutions IFM GCC. "By leveraging our Smart O&M platform and expert technical teams, we are ensuring uninterrupted learning experiences within world-class, energy-efficient facilities."

LFIGP's Academic City campus features state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, sports facilities, and cultural spaces across six main blocks, while the Oud Metha campus offers modern educational facilities across three blocks. Both campuses are designed to support academic excellence and student development.

Through the collaboration, ENGIE Solutions will manage critical infrastructure, including HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, building fabric maintenance, and specialized services such as water tank cleaning and AC duct maintenance. A dedicated team of seven professionals, together with head office support, will ensure seamless daily operations across both campuses.

LFIGP will benefit from ENGIE Solutions' Smart O&M platform, which provides real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy management capabilities. The technology-driven approach will enhance operational efficiency and support the school's environmental responsibility objectives.

Regular energy audits will identify opportunities for continuous improvement, ensuring LFIGP maintains its position as a forward-thinking educational institution that prioritizes both academic excellence and environmental stewardship.

LFIGP believes exceptional education requires exceptional infrastructure. This partnership with ENGIE Solutions allows the organization to maintain the highest standards across its campuses while advancing its sustainability goals. LFIGP's focus remains on creating optimal learning environments where students can thrive.

About LFIGP

The Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou (LFIGP)is a premium educational institution dedicated to providing holistic education through world-class facilities and innovative learning approaches. With campuses in Academic City and Oud Metha, LFIGP focuses on academic excellence, student development, and creating safe, inspiring environments that support the complete educational journey.

About ENGIE Solutions

ENGIE Solutions is the partner to cities, communities and industries for low-carbon energy and services. Locally, we bring ENGIE's global and regional expertise in technical services, energy efficiency, digitalization and renewables across all types of infrastructure and sectors.

The company is committed to investing in countries through empowering the local workforce, implementing smart technological solutions, and delivering financed and guaranteed energy-efficient projects for our partners.

ENGIE Solutions is part of the ENGIE Group, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, present in 30 countries with more than 96,000 employees.