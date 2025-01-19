As part of its commitment to supporting arts and culture while enhancing the cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors – Lexus has announced its strategic partnership with the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025. The event will take place from January 25 to May 25, 2025, at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale builds on the success of its inaugural event held in 2023. It is inspired by the theme "And What Is Between Them," a phrase mentioned several times in the Quran, emphasizing the beauty of connecting the past, present, and future. The Biennale is expected to showcase over 500 pieces of Islamic heritage and contemporary art from prestigious international institutions such as the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. Additionally, significant Saudi institutions, including the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, will contribute to the exhibition.

In this context, Mazen Jameel, Executive General Manager of Marketing at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, expressed his delight at Lexus being the main partner of the 2025 Biennale. He highlighted that this partnership reflects Lexus's ongoing commitment to supporting cultural and artistic initiatives in Saudi Arabia, particularly those that celebrate global Islamic heritage, foster intercultural dialogue, and emphasize the Kingdom's leadership in supporting Islamic arts. Jameel further reaffirmed the company’s dedication to building a brighter future for culture and arts while enhancing the quality of life in the Kingdom.

The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 aims to be an inclusive platform for hosting and encouraging dialogue and expanding knowledge of Islamic arts. It features seven main sections: The Beginning, The Orbit, The Collector, The Canopy, The Sacred, The Enlightened, and The Prayer Hall. These sections provide visitors with opportunities to explore artistic expressions of faith through sensory, intellectual, and creative experiences.

Each section offers a comprehensive perspective on faith, identity, and creativity. The Beginning section includes rare artifacts from Mecca and Medina. The Orbit section showcases collections from prominent institutions across 21 countries, highlighting the scientific and cultural achievements of Islamic civilization. The Collector section features works from renowned art collectors, while The Canopy focuses on the concept of gardens in Islamic culture and contemporary environmental and social issues. The Prayer Hall comprises a temporary mosque dedicated to prayer and reflection, which will be relocated to a new site after the Biennale concludes.

The 2025 edition is expected to feature over 30 local and international artists under the artistic direction of Saudi contemporary artist Muhannad Shono and artistic directors Julian Raby, Amin Jaffer, and Abdulrahman Azzam. They are joined by associate curators Joanna Chevalier and Amina Diab, who have ensured a harmonious dialogue between the artists’ works and historical artifacts.

