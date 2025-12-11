Dubai, UAE – Dubai-based Legend Holding Group has announced an AED 500 million expansion of its automotive operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), developing a one-million-square-foot regional headquarters, motorcycle assembly line and export hub within an integrated automotive ecosystem.

The new complex will serve as Legend Motors’ primary base for vehicle storage, preparation, distribution and aftersales operations to over 100 markets, supporting Dubai’s goal to expand advanced manufacturing and attract high-value mobility projects.

Construction will be delivered in two phases, starting with space for 5,000 vehicles in April 2026 and expanding to a multi-storey facility able to handle over 20,000 vehicles by January 2028.

Nagaraj Ponnada, General Manager, Legend Motors said: “Establishing our new headquarters and logistics complex in Jafza is a strategic step in our global expansion. Dubai offers the infrastructure and business conditions needed to support competitive export operations. This hub will strengthen our distribution network, improve efficiency and support safe and sustainable solutions for the next phase of our growth.”

The hub will integrate solar power to cut energy use by up to 15% and advanced automated systems for vehicle management and logistics. It will also include a dedicated motorcycle assembly line producing up to 10,000 electric and non-electric units a year for GCC markets. Once fully operational, the site will manage over 120,000 vehicles annually with inventory.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “Legend Holding Group’s investment strengthens Dubai’s development of a fully integrated automotive ecosystem. With Jafza’s growing mobility cluster and the Dubai Auto Market taking shape as one of the world’s largest automotive trade hubs, the emirate is building the infrastructure needed for global-scale manufacturing, distribution and export. Jafza provides manufacturers with access to Dubai’s trade infrastructure, enabling rapid growth in global markets.”

The project is expected to add significant scale to Jafza’s automotive cluster which currently hosts over 940 companies and benefits from direct access to the port and multimodal logistics infrastructure.

The facility will also create skilled jobs across logistics, engineering and operations and strengthen the UAE’s industrial base by expanding local capabilities in vehicle handling, assembly and supply chain management.

The development aligns with Dubai’s efforts to build a world class automotive ecosystem and complements the Dubai Auto Market, a 22 million square foot DP World led project that will become one of the largest integrated automotive trade hubs globally.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 12s,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 160,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 40 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.

About Legend Holding Group

Legend Holding Group is a diversified enterprise headquartered in Dubai, operating across the Middle east, African regions. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the group manages a growing portfolio of companies in automotive, trading, energy, Travel and Tourism, Investments, Technology and mobility services. Its subsidiaries include Legend Motors, Legend Travel and Tourism, Legend Rent a Car, Zul Energy by Legend holding, Lifan motorcycles and exclusive importer of 212, Kaiyi, and Skywell vehicles, as well as Legend Green Energy Solutions.

Rooted in Loyalty, Excellence, and Progress, we lead with innovation and technology to seamlessly connect the physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to become a leader in intelligent, data-driven solutions, creating value and improving lives.