Asiacell, the leading telecommunications company in Iraq, recently orchestrated an inventive fusion of employee enrichment and charitable giving. This ground-breaking initiative, known as ‘Learning for a Cause’, provides a pathway for Asiacell employees to transform their professional development into charitable contributions, further affirming the organisation’s steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility.

This initiative by Asiacell’s Human Resources department, ‘Learning for a Cause’ actively encourages employees to allocate time for personal and professional growth via a range of dynamic training sessions. The philanthropic twist: Asiacell pledges a $8 charitable donation for each hour an employee devotes to these educational pursuits. In a grand display of unity and a reflection of the company's ethos, hundreds of Asiacell employees enthusiastically participated in this initiative, amassing an impressive total of 22,000 United States Dollars. The entirety of these funds has been distributed to both the Hiwa Hospital for Cancer in Sulaymaniyah and the Iraqi House for Innovation in Baghdad.

Omer Faleh, Director of Public Relations and Communications Department at Asiacell, expressed his admiration for the initiative’s multifaceted benefits. He stated, “This project embodies the values of solidarity, self-enhancement, empathy, and generosity. Our employees not only secure invaluable professional competencies but also have a tangible impact on our society. It is a significant initiative as it seamlessly merges personal development with social responsibility, yielding benefits that reach all parties involved”.

The initiative’s funds were generously provided by Asiacell, in line with the company’s dedication to a comprehensive approach to corporate social responsibility and the promotion of continuous learning. This innovative approach promises to reorient perspectives on professional training, extending its impact beyond corporate borders to touch the broader community positively. The ‘Learning for a Cause’ initiative transcends conventional charity drives. It stands as a testament to Asiacell’s unwavering commitment to the cultivation of its workforce’s talents and to the improvement of societal conditions. The campaign not only promises to refine the skillsets of employees but also aims to foster a culture of unity and generosity.

It is anticipated that Asiacell will continue similar initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to both the continuous professional evolution of its workforce and its robust ethos of corporate social responsibility. This vision not only embodies Asiacell’s long-standing belief in giving back but also represents an extension of its broader strategy to enhance the services it provides to the community, particularly through its award-winning CSR programs. This consistent approach forms part of Asiacell’s commitment to empowering Iraq through digital solutions and community involvement, laying the foundations for a brighter future.

-Ends-

About Asiacell

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 17 million customers as of January 1st, 2023. Asiacell is recognized as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers %99.06 of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq.