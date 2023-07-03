Kuwait City, Kuwait – LEAN, Kuwait's premier local cloud provider, is proud to announce its recent achievement of Professional Services (PS) Authorization status for Data Protection and File and Object in the Cohesity Partner Program. This significant milestone underscores LEAN's unwavering commitment to providing superior data protection services to its customers.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Cohesity, which is a testament to our dedication to delivering the highest quality of service to our customers," said Mr. Fajhan Almutairi, CEO of LEAN. "Our partnership with Cohesity has been instrumental in our growth, and this achievement further demonstrates our commitment to professional development for our technical team, to ensure LEAN adheres to operational best practices, and that we are dedicated to safeguarding our clients’ mission critical data and systems at all times.

The PS Authorization status is granted based on a rigorous evaluation of a company's overall achievement of stringent technical and administrative requirements set by Cohesity. This achievement is a testament to LEAN's impressive track record of successful implementations, unmatched support, and commitment to continuous training and certification.

LEAN's partnership with Cohesity has been pivotal in building a PS practice focused on Cohesity solutions, contributing to the growth of LEAN's Cohesity business. This recognition further solidifies LEAN's position as a leading provider of robust and reliable data protection services.

As Kuwait’s first CITRA licensed cloud service provider, the achievement of the Cohesity PS Authorization is the latest of several local industry firsts recognizing LEAN’s technical achievements. Previous achievements include; earning the VMware Cloud Verified classification status, as well as ISO certifications for Information Security Management and Cloud Information Security.

LEAN remains steadfast in its mission to deliver top-tier cloud services to its customers. With the PS Authorization status, LEAN is poised to further enhance its data protection and file and object services, providing customers with the best solutions to meet their data protection needs. This achievement is a testament to LEAN's commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

About LEAN:

LEAN is a Kuwait-based cloud service provider specializing in Virtual Data Center and Data Protection services. The company's goal is to empower local businesses of all sizes throughout their digital transformation journey while setting a new standard in customer service.

With its experienced technical team, LEAN strives to achieve the most advanced and flexible solutions to meet its customers' needs.

For more information, visit our website: www.lean-serv.com