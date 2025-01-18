Manama, Bahrain – Building on the tremendous success of the inaugural Woman of the Year Awards 2024, Red House Marketing (RHM), publishers of Woman This Month Magazine, is proud to announce the launch of the Woman of the Year Awards 2025. The announcement was made during the prestigious Global Entrepreneurs Alliance event held in Manama on January 14, 2025.

In an exciting development, UNIDO ITPO Bahrain will join as strategic advisers for the 2025 awards programme, further enhancing the credibility, impact, and global reach of this initiative.

Their expertise will guide key aspects of the programme, including category selection, judges’ nominations and appointments, and the processes and procedures for selecting and voting for nominees.

Introducing the Orange Economy Award

A significant highlight for the 2025 awards is the addition of an innovative new category: The Orange Economy Award. This award recognises the exceptional contributions of women in the creative industries – a vital sector driving global economic development. From art and design to technology and innovation, the Orange Economy reflects the intersection of creativity, culture and economic growth.

This new category underscores the commitment to fostering economic diversity and providing opportunities for women in emerging industries. It serves as a global call to action to empower women in the creative sectors and amplify their voices in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.

George F. Middleton, Chairman of Red House Marketing, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are honoured to collaborate with UNIDO ITPO Bahrain for the Woman of the Year Awards 2025. Their guidance and insight will be invaluable as we continue our mission to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in Bahrain and beyond. The addition of the Orange Economy Award is a testament to our commitment to highlighting the transformative power of creativity and innovation.”

The Woman of the Year Awards 2025 will build on the legacy of the 2024 programme, which received an overwhelming response from the community and celebrated the outstanding achievements of women across diverse sectors. The introduction of new categories and judges will be announced in the coming months.

As preparations for the awards begin, RHM and UNIDO ITPO Bahrain reaffirm their shared commitment to creating a platform that recognises excellence, inspires future generations and promotes collaboration and innovation for a brighter and more inclusive future.

For further updates and information, visit www.womanoftheyearawards.com

Media Contact:

Lini Reghunath

Director

Woman This Month

lini@womanthismonth.com