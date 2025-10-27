TASSNIEF Opinion

Ladun Investment Company Domicile Saudi Arabia Long-Term Rating BBB+ Outlook Stable Short-Term Rating T-4 Rating Watch No Action Type Maintained Initial Rating February 2023 Rating Type Solicited Methodology Deviations None

Tassnief has maintained long-term entity rating of “BBB+” (Triple B Plus) and short-term entity rating of “T-4” to Ladun Investment Company. The outlook on the rating is “Stable”. Tassnief considers the rated issuer or issuance hold adequate creditworthiness, thus low credit risk. Risk profile may exhibit moderately high variation with changes in economic/ sector conditions.

About the company: Ladun Investment Company (Ladun), established in 1968 and based in Riyadh, operates as a public joint stock entity with four subsidiaries in diverse sectors. Ladun specializes in property development, construction, and off-plan residential sales, alongside generating revenue from construction materials, maintenance, rentals, and HR services. Ladun shares publicly traded on Nomu exchange, and a transition to TASI market planned in the near future.

Rating Rationale

Assigned ratings reflect large scale of operations, extensive track record, integrated operations across entire real estate value chain and sound governance framework. Business risk assessment incorporates diversification across multiple business segments, broad geographic coverage, and sizeable order backlog. Assessment of financial risk profile incorporates sizeable equity base, low margins and room for improvement in terms of coverage indicators and mismatch on balance sheet.

Governance framework remains effective, featuring a seven-member board with three independent directors, supported by three board-level committees, alongside a seasoned management team and a structured decision-making process. It also benefits from diligent project management, effective performance tracking, and stringent internal controls, underpinned by ISO certifications, detailed policies, and an internal audit function that reports directly to the audit committee. An effective strategic planning and business transformation process is in place. IT setup uses Oracle ERP to integrate key functions like finance and project management, with data security ensured by regular backups to cloud and internal servers.

1.3 Rating Triggers

Improvement in coverage indicators and reduction in mismatch on balance sheet.

Improvement in net margins and cash flow generation is warranted.

Deterioration in earnings profile or key risk metrics will lead to a downward pressure in ratings.

RELATED CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGY

DISCLAIMER

TASSNIEF’s Long-term & Short-term Rating Scale