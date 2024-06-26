Dubai: La Roche Posay, a leader in dermatological skin care, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, a not-for-profit organization in the UAE, dedicated to helping people through medical research, education, and treatment in the country. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the skin side effects of cancer treatment and provide essential support to those affected. This agreement underscores La Roche Posay’s commitment to addressing the dermatological needs of cancer patients and survivors by offering product donations, educational resources on managing skin side effects, and specialized treatments to improve the quality of life for those undergoing cancer therapy.

Studies have demonstrated that proper skincare can significantly enhance the quality of life for cancer patients. La Roche Posay aims to make a meaningful impact in oncology, emphasizing that their dedication extends well beyond skincare.

This partnership with Al Jalila Foundation will leverage the strengths of both organizations to reach a broader audience, providing holistic care and support to cancer patients and survivors. By increasing awareness about the importance of skincare during cancer treatment and offering tangible solutions, this collaboration seeks to improve patient outcomes and emphasize the crucial role of dermatological care in enhancing the lives of those affected by cancer.

Together, La Roche Posay and Al Jalila Foundation are taking a significant step forward in the fight against cancer, expanding their reach and providing essential services to the cancer community in the UAE.

Mohamed El Araby, General Manager, L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty Division said: " Our strategic alliance with Al Jalila Foundation highlights our dedication to enhancing the well-being of cancer patients through comprehensive dermatological care. By combining our expertise with Al Jalila Foundation’s dedication to medical advancement, we aim to provide robust support and raise awareness about the critical role of skincare in cancer treatment. Our goal is to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life through holistic and compassionate care.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO, Al Jalila Foundation said: “Aligned with Dubai Health's 'Patient First' promise, we are proud to partner with the ‘Fight with Care’ campaign by La Roche Posay in our shared mission to improve the quality of life of cancer patients. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing holistic support and reinforces our dedication to pioneering medical advancements that prioritize the health and well-being of patients. We are immensely grateful for the support from L’Oreal towards Majlis Al Amal members and look forward to working together to support cancer patients throughout their journey, from diagnosis to recovery.”

For more information about this initiative and the available products, please visit La Roche-Posay - Soins dermatologiques & produits pour la peau.

-Ends-

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.me and follow La Roche-Posay on Facebook, Instagram @LaRochePosay

For more information, please contact:

L’Oréal Middle East,

Jihane Bachir, Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director

jihane.bachir@loreal.com

RED HAVAS PR

Zahraa Hachem

zahraa.hachem@redhavasme.com

RED HAVAS PR

Afrin Anosh

afrin.anosh@redhavasme.com