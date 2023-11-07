Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the rapidly evolving social media landscape, the KWAI App stands out as one of the most prominent social media platforms in the Arab region, thanks to its many advantages and features that make it an ideal destination for Arab users looking for a unique and fulfilling social media experience.

Featuring a user-friendly interface, KWAI is age-friendly with a host of outstanding features such as Live Stream, making it the ideal platform for sharing live moments with friends and followers. Adding to that, a rigorous content management system and strict censorship, filtering out unacceptable content, users can enjoy a safe and stress-free environment, with a neutral and bias-free editorial policy.

In the absence of an Arabic application that fully caters to the needs and observes the Arab customs, KWAI application emerges as the ideal platform for Arab users, as it reflects culturally sound Arabic content and provides an environment that understands and takes into account Arab traditions and norms.

In this context, Ma Da, General Manager for MENA business of Kuaishou International Business, said: “We believe in the importance of providing an Arabic social media platform that meets the aspirations of Arab users and enhances the representation of the Arabic language and culture, and KWAI works hard to achieve this goal and provide a unique experience to Arab users.”

He added: “The Arabic version of the KWAI App offers a real investment opportunity in the world of technology and social media, and with the increasing demand for social media applications in the Arab region, KWAI is set to offer an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurship and success with the expanding of the App’s reach and enhancement of its services.”

Ma Da pointed out that KWAI App has a promising future in the world of Arab social media, and already stands out. “Aside from combining ease of use and respect for Arab culture and values, KWAI also opens promising horizons for investment and growth,” he concluded.

According to specialized reports, the advertising market on social media is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years, with advertising spending set to reach $30.81 billion by the end of 2023, a clear indication of the growing interest in social media and influencer marketing.

The reports also predict a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.61% during the period from 2023 to 2027, with the advertising spend expected to hit $47.80 billion by 2027, while the average ad spend per Internet user in the influencer marketing industry is expected to reach $5.78 in 2023, showing the increasing reliance on this effective means of marketing.