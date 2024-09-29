New York, United States – King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) signed a cooperation program with the International Medical Corps on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York City.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court, and Supervisor General of KSrelief, and Ms. Nancy A. Aossey, the Executive Director of the International Medical Corps.

Under the program, both parties will implement humanitarian and relief programs, enhance the capacities of personnel, support women's and children's health, exchange invitations for important international events, and prepare for humanitarian international events in coordinated efforts.

This agreement reflects the KSrelief's ongoing commitment to developing its strategic relationships with international partners and enhancing coordination with them to support humanitarian work and strengthen its mechanisms.

-Ends-

For further information and media inquiries please contact:

Sarah Almarzuki - S.Almarzuki@ksrelief.org

Dhai Almutairi – d.almutairi@ksrelief.org

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), founded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional and international organizations.

Social Handles: Twitter: @KSRelief_EN | Instagram: @KSRELIEF | LinkedIn: ksrelief | Website: www.ksrelief.org