Dubai, United Arab Emirates – KROHNE Middle East & Africa concluded a milestone week at ADIPEC 2025, reinforcing its leadership in measurement technology, industrial AI, and sustainability-driven digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa.

Engineering the Future of Sustainable Measurement

Operating under the theme “Engineering the Future of Sustainable Measurement,” KROHNE experts delivered live demonstrations and expert-led presentations that drew hundreds of customers, partners and regulators to Hall 15 the Digitisation Zone.

Highlights included conversations around OPTIMASS Coriolis meters, PIPEPATROL leak-detection systems, SUMMIT 8800 flow computers, FOCUS-1 smart valves, and the EcoMATE emissions platform – technologies that showcase how verified data and automation drive measurable progress toward net-zero.

“Our technologies go beyond measurement – they build trust through precision, reliability, and verifiable data,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, KROHNE Middle East & Africa.

“ADIPEC 2025 demonstrated how industries are embracing AI and digitalisation to deliver transparency and sustainability. We are proud to support that transformation by providing the measurement backbone that makes it possible.”

Strategic Dialogue on AI and Decarbonisation

KROHNE participated in the AI Leadership Roundtable “Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability: Saviour or Energy Hog?” hosted by Utilidata and EY, joining senior executives from ADNOC, ACWA Power, Masdar, SLB, Intel, and Halliburton.

Discussions explored how AI can serve as both an energy consumer and a powerful enabler of decarbonisation when anchored to metrologically verified data.

IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation also convened a global industry roundtable under the umbrella theme” Driving Collaborative Actions for Decarbonization in Hard-To-Abate Industries”. KROHNE offered the technical capability to provide the intelligence for carbon trading exchanges and ESG reporting alongside government, industry and knowledge peers including UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Eni, Petronas, Gulf Cryo, GE Vernova, Decahydron, Emsteel and Holcim.

“You can’t decarbonise what you can’t measure,” noted Frank Janssens, Managing Director, KROHNE Solutions. “AI depends on traceable, standardised data. Our platform-agnostic architecture – from field sensors to digital twins – ensures every sustainability claim is measurable, verifiable, and auditable. That’s how we turn intelligence into integrity.”

High-Level Engagements with German Peers Through AHK UAE

During ADIPEC 2025, KROHNE executives met with H.E. Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and Martin Henkelmann, CEO of AHK UAE – the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce.

The meeting reaffirmed KROHNE’s reputation as a German technology leader and a trusted partner in the UAE’s industrial sustainability ecosystem. Discussions centred on expanding bilateral co-operation in AI, hydrogen, and local manufacturing to strengthen in-country-value (ICV) and support regional talent development.

“Our engagement with Minister Liminski and AHK UAE underscored how German innovation and Emirati and Saudi strategic visions are converging toward a shared path toward sustainable industrial growth,” said Jay Gadhavi. “KROHNE’s active involvement in the AHK UAE community has helped us build trust not just in our technology, but in how we collaborate to advance local capabilities and regional resilience.”

Sustainability in Action – Water from Air

In partnership with Maithri Aquatech, KROHNE featured a “Water-from-Air” drinking station at its stand, producing clean mineralised water from humidity and eliminating single-use plastics. The initiative demonstrated KROHNE’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Unprecedented Customer Engagement and Regional Momentum

Over four days, KROHNE held hundreds of meetings with operators, EPC contractors, and regulators across the GCC and Africa. Topics ranged from hydrogen certification and pipeline integrity to AI-driven data-centre cooling and predictive maintenance for utilities.

Each conversation reinforced KROHNE’s regional commitment to helping customers achieve measurable progress toward UAE Net Zero 2050 and Saudi Vision 2030.

“Every discussion at ADIPEC reaffirmed our purpose – to make measurement the language of sustainability,” added Frank Janssens. “With AI, connectivity and trustworthy data, KROHNE is helping industries engineer a cleaner, more intelligent future.”

What’s Next: Accelerating Sustainable Innovation

Building on the success of ADIPEC 2025, KROHNE Middle East is advancing a series of joint sustainable-innovation projects across energy, water, and industrial sectors – fuelled by the AI- and digital-first approach demonstrated during the event.

These initiatives could include:

Collaborative pilots integrating AI-based predictive analytics with existing KROHNE infrastructure to optimise process efficiency, reduce emissions and pipeline leakage.

integrating with existing KROHNE infrastructure to optimise process efficiency, reduce emissions and pipeline leakage. Regional training and innovation programmes launched from Expo City Dubai and partner locations across Saudi Arabia and other Middle East growth countries , promoting localisation and skill development.

launched from and partner locations across , promoting localisation and skill development. Cross-sector decarbonisation partnerships aligning with IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation and the AHK UAE frameworks to accelerate measurable progress toward industrial net-zero.

aligning with IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation and the AHK UAE frameworks to accelerate measurable progress toward industrial net-zero. New business areas to explore: data centre energy efficiency, water infrastructure digitisation, IIoT-optimised automation and process control systems.

“ADIPEC was not an endpoint – it was a launchpad,” concluded Jay Gadhavi. “The momentum we built in Abu Dhabi is already translating into tangible projects across the region. We will continue to combine German precision with Middle Eastern ambition to deliver sustainable, data-driven innovation at scale.”

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

